F1 2022: Where to watch Monaco GP Practice? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

For the first time since the new 2022 F1 regulations, the cars are set to hit the Circuit de Monaco this weekend for the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. The weekend will kick off with drivers' press conferences and free practice sessions on Friday, where drivers will get their first taste of the new cars on one of the trickiest and most unforgiving circuits on the calendar.

After securing his third race win of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is now leading the championship standings with a six-point gap to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque suffered his first DNF of the season at Barcelona after facing issues with the power unit, allowing Red Bull to maximize the weekend with a 1-2 finish. With their best team result of the season so far at the Spanish Grand Prix, Mercedes also seem to be quickly catching up to the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix practice sessions

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Monaco GP practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 4:30 am EDT, Friday, May 27, 2022

FP2: 8:30 pm EDT, Friday, May 27, 2022

FP3: 3:30 am EDT, Saturday, May 28, 2022

UK

FP1: 8:30 am GMT, Friday, May 27, 2022.

FP2: 12:30 pm GMT, Friday, May 27, 2022.

FP3: 7:30 pm GMT, Saturday, May 28, 2022

India

FP1: 2:00 pm IST, Friday, May 27, 2022

FP2: 6:00 pm IST, Friday, May 27, 2022

FP3: 1:00 pm IST, Saturday, May 28, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

