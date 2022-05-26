F1 2022: Where to watch Monaco GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

The 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend with Max Verstappen leading the championship standings ahead of home hero Charles Leclerc.

Saturday's qualifying is known to be one of the most significant sessions of the event given the difficulty in overtaking on the tricky street circuit. This essentially means that the driver starting from pole holds a massive advantage over the rest of the pack.

While Leclerc secured pole in his home race last season, he was heartbreakingly unable to start the main race after suffering driveshaft issues with his car ahead of Sunday's session. The 24-year-old will certainly be hoping to end his Monaco jinx in this week's race.

Eight-time world champions Mercedes had a slow start to the F1 season with their porpoising issues. They, however, now seem strong enough to be in contention for pole this weekend given the significant step-up they have made over the last two race weekends.

The Silver Arrows secured their second best result so far this season in last week's Spanish Grand Prix with a second podium for George Russell. One can expect three different teams to comfortably be in the fight for pole in this weekend's qualifying session.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the Monaco GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, May 28, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, May 28, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 28, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying session on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C