F1 2023 car launch: Williams Racing announce long-term partnership with American petroleum giants Gulf Oil

Williams Racing have revealed the livery of their car, named FW45, for the 2023 Formula 1 season on Monday (February 6), with the logo of global oil giant Gulf Oil being one major addition.

Gulf Oil has been associated with several teams since their foray into motor racing in 1936. Their famous blue and orange livery has featured in many series and cars across the decades, and not just in F1. Audi, McLaren, Porsche and Aston Martin are some of the teams who have previously been associated with the brand.

As recently as 2021, McLaren celebrated their partnership with the company by using a special, one-off iconic livery design for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

After being associated with McLaren until last year, the company has joined hands with Williams Racing on a long-term deal that will see its colors adorn the new FW45 car, race driver suits, pitstop gantry and some of the team’s key pitstop personnel.

Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board at Williams, has expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said (via Williams' website):

“I am incredibly excited about this partnership between Williams Racing and Gulf. This signifies the strength of our brand and commercial offerings as we continue our transformation. Gulf and Williams Racing share an illustrious motorsport heritage and, together, we are making history with this partnership.”

While the exact duration of the partnership hasn't been announced, Williams have confirmed that it is a “multi-year” deal and will extend to the team’s driver academy and esports team as well.

With new team principal and driver line-up in tow, Williams Racing aim high in 2023

After a lackluster 2022 campaign, Williams Racing reorganized their team, starting by parting ways with team principal Jost Capito and replacing him with Mercedes' head of strategy James Vowles.

Speaking about Vowles' move to the British team, Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage said:

"James Vowles was quite an important figure at the Silver Arrows, as his brilliant strategies allowed Mercedes' drivers to bag countless victories. He will begin working with the British team in the 2023 F1 season, with the goal of moving the team from the back to the middle of the field."

The team has also reworked its driver line-up. They retained Alex Albon but replaced Nicholas Latifi with Logan Sargeant, making him F1's first American driver since 2016.

Albon, who will begin his second season with the team this year, is excited about what's in store. He said (via Sky Sports):

"The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023. I'm looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do."

