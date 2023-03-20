F1 2023 Driver Standings after Saudi Arabian GP

Both Red Bull drivers were in a class of their own at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with pole sitter Sergio Perez clinching his first win of the season. His teammate Max Verstappen was right behind him in second place.

The Dutchman had a disappointing qualifying session, having had to settle for P15, but managed to make his way through the pack in absolutely no time. The Red Bulls showed unmatched pace this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche F1 Circuit, indicating yet another strong year to look forward to for the team.

With their second 1-2 finish of the season, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez lead the drivers' standings with a one-point difference.

Despite being hit with one penalty after the other, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso maintained his third-place position in the drivers' standings. He started the race on the front row and quickly took the lead.

He was hit with a five-second penalty for an incorrect starting position and was later further reprimanded with a 10-second penalty for having served his first penalty incorrectly.

In the end, the Spaniard was forced to give up his podium to George Russell, who has now secured P3 in the race and is currently fourth in the F1 drivers' standings.

Lewis Hamilton came in right behind despite his teammate being given the instructions to let him pass through during the safety car. The seven-time world champion currently stands sixth in the championship.

The Ferraris were undeniably underwhelming this weekend. Carlos Sainz finished P6 in the race and currently stands fifth in the F1 drivers' standings. His teammate Charles Leclerc managed to fight his way up to P7 after having started in 12th.

The Monegasque set the second-fastest pace in qualifying but took a 10-place grid penalty ahead of the race. Leclerc currently stands eighth in the championship.

Lance Stroll brought out the safety car after he was told to stop his car by his team and was hence forced to retire from the race. Despite this, the Canadian remains in the top 10 of the F1 drivers' standings at P7.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas finds himself in the top 10 with four points to his name, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly. Esteban Ocon was the only Alpine to finish in the top 10 in Saudi Arabia and stands ninth in the championship overall.

McLaren have had a particularly tough season so far, with both drivers currently in the bottom two. All three rookies of the season, Logan Sargeant, Oscar Piastri, and Nyck de Vries are yet to score a championship point. Haas, Williams, and AlphaTauri too, are yet to score championship points this season.

Here are the 2023 F1 Driver Standings after the Saudi Arabian GP:

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 44 2 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 43 3 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 27 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 21 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 20 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 20 7 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 8 8 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 6 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 4 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 4 11 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 4 12 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 1 13 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 1 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 0 16 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0 17 Guanyu Zhou CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 0 18 Nyck De Vries NED AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 0 19 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 0 20 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 0

