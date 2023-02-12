F1 announces partnership with UNICEF to bolster humanitarian response and provide education to vulnerable children

F1 has partnered with UNICEF to help children access quality education. It will also bolster UNICEF's response around the world to protect children in emergencies, for instance, those caught in recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

According to F1's website, the sport's support over the next three years will help around 6.5 million children "from vulnerable and marginalized communities access quality education, including in key areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, (STEM)."

According to the report published on F1's website, the sport will support the response efforts through a donation to their Emergency Fund. During the announcement, F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali revealed how the sport where research, technology, and innovation play a vital role, cares for education too, and wherever the sport can contribute, it should. He said:

“In a sport where research, technology and innovation play a vital role in a driver and team’s success, education is at the core of Formula 1. The partnership with UNICEF will enable us to effectively use our sport’s global platform to help bridge the educational divide experienced by the world’s most vulnerable children."

He added:

"Every child has a right to a quality education and to be protected during emergencies. We are proud that we can play a role in ensuring the most vulnerable children are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to achieve their goals.”

With F1, we are starting new partnership to ensure more children have access to quality learning - UNICEF representative

The chief executive of the UK Committee for UNICEF addressed the challenges the world faces right now and how children are missing out on school and access to technology. He feels that the partnership with F1 is going to help provide access to quality learning for more children. He said:

“The world is facing a growing learning crisis, with millions of children continuing to miss out on school and access to the technology they need to learn and flourish. Investment in education is fundamental to the development of children and young people, and to building the societies and economies, they need for the future, so we must act now to prevent this learning crisis."

He added:

"With Formula 1, we are starting a new partnership that will help ensure that more children have access to quality learning and the skills training they need to succeed in school, work and life. At UNICEF, we believe that sports play a unique role in bringing people together, helping us to address the biggest issues affecting children, including those caught up in humanitarian emergencies.”

The world is going through a crisis right now with what's happening in Russia, Ukraine. Turkey and Syria. Whatever steps the sport takes to do its part can only be fruitful.

