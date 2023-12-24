F1 boss claims he'd “never wish Michael Schumacher’s situation on his worst enemy”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali shared a heartbreaking update on Michael Schumacher's condition, acknowledging that it's a situation no one would wish upon even their worst enemy.

Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident almost a decade ago. December 29 will mark the tenth anniversary of the seven-time F1 world champion's life-changing accident in Meribel, France.

Michael Schumacher has not made a public appearance since then, as the details of his current health conditions are kept private by his family, with only a few close family friends having the privilege to meet the driver.

Stefano Domenicali worked with Schumacher at Ferrari, where the German driver won five of his record seven championships. Reflecting on Schumacher's life-changing accident, Domenicali Italy’s Rai Radio:

"What is between them and me remains private, but living like this for 10 years is something you would never wish on your worst enemy. His accident in Meribel seems like yesterday. These are life-changing episodes."

Before Stefano Domenicali's poignant disclosure, former Ferrari chief Jean Todt had recently delivered a heart-wrenching statement, indicating that Michael Schumacher was no longer the same person he once was.

"Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him," he told French publication L'Equipe.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1," he added.

Ex-F1 driver believes Michael Schumacher's presence might have benefited Mick

Former F1 driver Timo Glock blamed Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner for not supporting Mick Schumacher in his early F1 days. Glock reckoned if Michael Schumacher was present, he could have helped his son make the right decisions.

Speaking to MegaDice.com, Glock felt Mick couldn't show his real talent with the circumstances he had with the Haas F1 team. He said:

"Guenther Steiner, in my opinion, did not do his job in the right way to support a young driver coming through with such pressure on his shoulders. I think he could have delivered differently if the people around him in the team had been right. That would have made a huge difference for him."

He added:

"After F3 and F2 he went into F1 blind. This would have been the time when Michael, his father, could have been very supportive for him and would have had the right tips and been there to help in both the good and bad situations."

Mick Schumacher will join Alpine's WEC program in 2024.