F1 commentator Martin Brundle makes his feelings known on receiving his OBE from the Prince of Wales

Renowned F1 commentator and former F1 driver Martin Brundle has become the latest OBE recipient for his services to motor racing and sports broadcasting. Brundle received the prestigious honor from the Prince of Wales, following which he revealed his feelings to Sky Sports in a recent interview.

Brundle is a known face when it comes to F1 commentary these days. The man with the mic during race weekends, especially during the grid walk, is what he is mostly known for. However, he is also known for his contribution to the sport as a driver.

Martin Brundle is from King's Lynn, Norfolk, a place the Prince of Wales is very familiar with. According to the F1 commentator, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, spends a fair share of time in Norfolk and hence had plenty to talk about with him.

"I was ecstatic," Brundle told Sky Sports, speaking about his past meeting experience with the Prince of Wales. "I remember him meeting for the first time in 1992 at the Grand Prix along with his mother, and brother. We met them just after the driver's briefing on race day, and we're west Norfolk people. So he spents quite a bit of time up in West Norfolk. So plenty to talk about."

Martin Brundle is a racing veteran with nearly 200 races to his name under various disciplines. He raced in F1, the most premier form of motorsports, for over a decade, racking up 165 entries and 98 career points.

The man from Norfolk raced for teams like Tyrell, Zakspeed, Williams, Brabham, Benetton, Ligier, McLaren, and Jordan from 1984 to 1996. In addition to F1, he also raced in the World SportsCar Championship for Jaguar, where he amassed 29 races and won eight, helping the side win the world sports car title with a record points haul in 1988.

Martin Brundle also tried his luck in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport. He raced in this category for Jaguar, Nissan, Toyota, Bentley, and Graves from 1987 to 2012, and won once in 1990.

Martin Brundle felt "lucky" after prestigious honor

After the Prince of Wales, Prince William, honored Martin Brundle with an OBE, the latter shared his thoughts about it, calling himself "very lucky." OBE, or the Order of the British Empire, is generally given to a British citizen for their meritorious services to the country. It is one of the five ranks within the Order of the British Empire.

Liam Lawson of New Zealand and Visa Cash App RB walks in the paddock with Martin Brundle of Sky Sports - Source: Getty

"It made me feel very lucky, and very privileged. I mean, always something like this, you receive on behalf of an awful lot of other people, because either they were designing and creating and fixing my racing cars, or working with us in the broadcasting industry, " he said.

"And you can't do anything on your own, at the level of Formula 1, so I've been very lucky to have two careers, in Formula 1, as a driver, and obviously, as a broadcaster, which this award is being presented for," he further added.

In the broadcasting sphere, Martin Brundle has worked with top media houses like ITV and, BBC. The 65-year-old signed with Sky Sports in 2012 and is currently working with them.

