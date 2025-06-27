F1 drivers Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and others name one superstar with the 'most aura'

In Formula 1, style and presence go hand in hand, and race weekends often double as the runway for some of the sport’s most charismatic stars. Recently, several drivers, including Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, have weighed in on the F1 driver they believe has the most aura.

During a lighthearted interview with GQ Sports, a mix of drivers—including the Williams Racing duo and others from across the paddock—participated in a quick-fire session and were asked which driver they believe has the most aura on the grid.

In a video shared by GQ Sports on Instagram ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Haas driver Ollie Bearman, responding to the question, stated:

“Lewis [Hamilton] has the most aura. This is like, you can't really argue with that.” (00:00 to 00:05)

Carlos Sainz’s teammate, Alex Albon, engaged in a subtle conversation while sharing his thoughts and replied:

“No driver has aura, there’s only one,” Albon said (00:15 onwards).

“Who?” Sainz asked.

“Lewis,” Albon responded.

Stake F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg was also asked the question and likewise chose Lewis Hamilton. Responding, the 37-year-old said:

“Lewis, obviously. You know, being the leading star, the most famous, I think, globally.” (00:23 to 00:29)

Racing Bulls duo Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson were also among the group of drivers who responded to the question, and like the others before them, they too opted for Lewis Hamilton.

“Lewis, because he’s got seven world titles,” Hadjar said. (00:29 to 00:33)

“There’s some aura around that for sure,” responded Lawson.

Lewis Hamilton’s former teammate, George Russell, rounded out the interview and delivered a response that broke from the growing consensus, opting instead for Fernando Alonso. Explaining his choice of the two-time World Champion, he said:

“Fernando—he’s just… he’s got a presence, like, he’s got the aura.” (00:33 onwards)

While most drivers, including Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, settled on Hamilton, Russell’s pick of Fernando Alonso highlighted that aura can be defined by various factors, largely subjective to the individual making the judgment.

Carlos Sainz shows off fashion style in Instagram post

While Carlos Sainz gave the nod to Lewis Hamilton as the driver with the most aura on the F1 grid, the Williams Racing driver also treated fans to a glimpse of his style and fashion. The Spanish driver recently took to his Instagram to share a post in a smart, stylish outfit.

The 30-year-old, who is synonymous with his fashion sense, sported a suit paired with a blue shirt. Sainz, who was modelling for the fashion brand Hackett London, accompanied his post with the caption:

“Rate the look by @hackettlondon.”

Carlos Sainz’s post subsequently garnered a flurry of reactions, with several individuals praising his style. It’s worth noting that this is not the first time the former Ferrari driver has shared photos showcasing his fashion sense and modelling work. He regularly treats his social media fans to similar images.

Shifting focus to race action, Sainz will aim to record an impressive result for his team as the Austrian Grand Prix weekend continues. So far, the Spielberg event hasn’t shaped up as he would have envisioned. Despite finishing eighth in the first practice session, he could only manage 17th in FP2. Sainz and his Williams team will now aim to turn things around in the qualifying session on Saturday, June 28.

