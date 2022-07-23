"F1 is as exciting as ever" - Former champion feels Red Bull and Ferrari's form makes the 2022 title race ‘fantastic'

Nico Rosberg feels Red Bull and Ferrari are making the 2022 F1 championship exciting and interesting. The German champion believes the momentum has been shifting towards Ferrari, who have not given up on the title fight just yet.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of the qualifying session of the 2022 F1 French GP, Rosberg said:

“F1 is as exciting as ever. The title race is still very much on because Ferrari are not letting up in terms of car pace, they’re still fast. I would say that they still have the edge over Red Bull. We saw that yesterday, on pace they [Ferrari] were very dominant, but just now we saw a bit of a reversal with Max [Verstappen] going really fast.”

Although Rosberg seems to find the championship interesting, his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has deemed the current season boring. The German champion, however, feels the Red Bull and Ferrari contest is keeping the sport entertaining and exciting. The 2016 world champion proved correct in the qualifying session where Ferrari did have the upper hand as Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen to pole position for Sunday's race.

Predicting the qualifying session ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, Rosberg said:

“We don’t really know where that’s coming from but that’s great because it leaves us guessing for Qualifying. We just do not know who is going to be on pole and that’s what is so fantastic about this title race at the moment.”

Nico Rosberg is ready to bet his house on the 2022 F1 rivalry between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

Nico Rosberg was surprised that Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry has not turned negative yet or that they have not clashed on track. He is, however, ready to bet his house on the fact that the clean rhythm and wheel-to-wheel battles between the two will not last all season long.

Commenting on the 2022 season title fight, Rosberg said:

“Honestly, that surprises me massively. They have gone wheel-to-wheel so much and so intensely and there has never been a discussion moment or anything. It has been a huge surprise, but I would bet - probably even my house - that it is not going to last the whole season. The amount of times they go wheel-to-wheel, there must come a moment where there will be some wheel-banging or different opinions on an incident. Let’s see. As a fan, we want to see things heating up a bit more but I am sure we will get that soon.”

While the two championship protagonists have admitted several times that they have respect for each other and like racing hard, Rosberg feels there will be an on-track clash or a difference of opinion at some point in the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far