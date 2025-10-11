F1 journalist’s parallel comparison between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher, citing a Ross Brown example

F1 journalist James Allen compared Red Bull driver Max Verstappen with former seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher while citing the example given by ex-Ferrari team principal Ross Brawn. The Dutch driver has earned plaudits over the years with his phenomenal talent and skills behind the wheel.The 28-year-old has reignited his title aspirations in the 2025 season after claiming four consecutive podium finishes, including two race wins in Monza and Baku and a pair of P2s in Singapore and Zandvoort. After an underwhelming middle of the season, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have roared back into contention and surprised many with their performances on the track compared to McLaren.As per Cameroon F1, Allen compared Verstappen's feat to Michael Schumacher and even referenced Ross Brawn, claiming:&quot;Ross Brawn used to say of Michael Schumacher that he wins the races he should win and also those he shouldn't, and that's what makes him a great driver. I think we're looking at the same thing here with Max, aren't we?&quot;Max Verstappen is vying to become only the second man after Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive driver's championships in the 2025 season, but has a gap of 63 points to cover to Oscar Piastri in six races and three Sprints.Red Bull team boss credits Max Verstappen for RB21's resurgenceRed Bull team principal Laurent Mekies stated that Max Verstappen has played a significant role in giving his feedback in the development of RB21 and even credited him for his contribution while praising the people at the factory.Speaking with Motorsportweek, the Frenchman spoke about RB21's performance and said:“I think everybody has been working extremely hard in Milton Keynes, from race one to now, and never giving up on trying to unlock the potential of that car. It is fair to say that the progress in the last few weeks has been quite spectacular.“And it’s a credit to everyone, again, back at home, who have never given up. It’s a credit to Max, who has been, with his sensitivity, pushing us to explore different avenues. Finally, we found an avenue that unlocked a bit of performance.”He further added about the delayed timeline for the upgrades and reflected:“There is no single silver bullet. There have been a good flow of updates. There have been different ways to run the car. Altogether, it seems we have a competitive package on most tracks. But it’s very difficult to wind back and say ‘with the upgrades at the beginning of the year, where would you be? We are not looking back, we are looking forward.”Max Verstappen would hope that the RB21 would continue to perform in the final phase of the 2025 season in his bid to win another title in F1.