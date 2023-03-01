F1 Las Vegas GP hype continues as Bellagio puts second three-day package worth $11k for sale

Without a doubt, the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be one of the most famous and hyped sporting events of the year. As the racing series grows in popularity, particularly in the United States of America, the sport's leaders are eager to invest their time and energy in further promoting the sport in the west. Similarly, almost all the top hotels and resorts in Las Vegas will also be trying to cater to as many fans as possible.

One of the top resorts and casinos in the city, Bellagio, will create a grandstand right in front of their famous fountain, allowing fans to witness the race on one side and the stunning fountain show on the other.

Adam Stern @A_S12



Package includes race tickets, unlimited F&B from celebrity chefs + access to private hospitality decks. @MGMResortsIntl says the @Bellagio fountain grandstand packages sold out for F1 Las Vegas but it's now putting a second three-day package on sale for $11,247 per person.Package includes race tickets, unlimited F&B from celebrity chefs + access to private hospitality decks. .@MGMResortsIntl says the @Bellagio fountain grandstand packages sold out for F1 Las Vegas but it's now putting a second three-day package on sale for $11,247 per person.🔲 Package includes race tickets, unlimited F&B from celebrity chefs + access to private hospitality decks. https://t.co/4OZpEEH5aB

Since the sport's popularity is skyrocketing in the country, stadium tickets sold out extremely quickly. Fortunately, MGM Resorts, which provides tickets and experiences for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, recently announced that Bellagio's fountain grandstand packages will be available again, with a three-day experience beginning at $11,000 per person. In this package, fans will receive race tickets, unlimited food and beverages from celebrity chefs, and access to private hospitality decks.

Though the ticket price is extremely high for casual F1 fans, some will be willing to pay the amount to get the most premium experience at the first Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas believes Zhou Guanyu 'belongs in F1'

Valtteri Bottas recently lauded his teammate Zhou Guanyu, speaking about how the Chinese driver has grown since his rookie season and how he belongs in the sport.

The Finn explained how Zhou rarely made mistakes and even scored points in 2022. He also mentioned how the Chinese will be a good teammate to compete against once he settles into the sport, saying (via Total Motorsport):

"It’s been nice to see his development curve has been pretty steep from the beginning of last year. He became almost like a different driver in a way. [He’s become] much more confident in his driving, feedback, racing, and qualifying, so he had a good rookie season overall. He made very few mistakes and got some points as well. No doubt he’s going to get way more points this year, and he’s going to be a good teammate to battle with for sure."

Bottas further added:

"But the main thing is we will be able to work well together like last year. So I’m looking forward to it. I think he has been proven throughout last year that he belongs in F1, and obviously, this year is another test for the driver. [But] I have no concerns, [he’ll] be fine.”

Though the 2023 F1 season will be yet another test for Guanyu, Bottas believes that the youngster will have no problems.

Poll : 0 votes