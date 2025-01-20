F1 legend drops 5-word reaction on Lewis Hamilton's first post with Ferrari

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton broke the internet with his first picture as a Ferrari driver. Former F1 champion Damon Hill reacted to the post and deemed it a new beginning.

The motorsport world has been abuzz since the date of Hamilton's Ferrari debut inched closer. 11 months after the news of his historic transfer was confirmed, the seven-time world champion landed in Italy on January 20. He went to the Maranello factory all decked out in formal attire.

Hours later, Hamilton posted an iconic picture on social media. Dressed in a black suit, he stood in front of Enzo Ferrari's legendary residence and used a Ferrari sports car as a background. He also wrote a long caption on Instagram, pouring out his true feelings.

Trending

"There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever, and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together," Hamilton wrote.

Meanwhile, former F1 champion-turned-analyst Damon Hill reacted to Hamilton's picture. He reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"There it is, The Beginning."

Damon Hill's reaction on Lewis Hamilton's post

Lewis Hamilton spent 11 years with Mercedes and redefined dominance in F1. He won six championships and scripted countless records. However, the seven-time world champion had a sudden change of heart last year when Ferrari approached him with an offer.

He described it as an opportunity to fulfill his childhood dream of driving a red car. Hence, the 40-year-old agreed to the transition, beginning from the 2025 season onwards.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's official photoshoot with Ferrari is over. He is likely to do simulation tests at the factory. Moreover, the Italian team has reportedly booked the Fiorano track for this week, where Lewis is expected to drive his 2022 season challenger, F1-75.

For Ferrari, the 2025 season marks a transition year. With a potent lineup of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the Prancing Horse will aim to compete head to head with championship contenders Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and even Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc makes a special request to witness Lewis Hamilton's debut: Reports

Lewis Hamilton [L] with Charles Leclerc [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Charles Leclerc has reportedly made a special request to Ferrari. He apparently wishes to witness Lewis Hamilton's first day at the Maranello factory to see how the latter adapts to the simulation setup.

According to FORMULA1.IT, Leclerc aims to capture Hamilton's transition in person. However, it's unclear if the request was actually conveyed to Ferrari or whether the team has acknowledged it at all.

Meanwhile, this transition is also crucial for Leclerc. The Monegasque has been with Ferrari since 2019 and is widely known as the poster child of the team. However, having a seven-time world champion as a teammate has its own pros and cons. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Leclerc adapts to the change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback