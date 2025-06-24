Brad Pitt, lead actor of the F1 movie, arrived at the premiere with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. The premiere was held in London, and Ramon arrived in a Fendi gown with her signature no-makeup look.

'F1: The Movie' is set to be released in theaters this week. In the USA, the movie will hit the big screen on June 27. Ahead of its worldwide release, the crew organized a special screening in London.

This followed a separate screening for F1 drivers that was hosted in New York last week. Meanwhile, the London premiere was equally star-studded, as celebrities from all walks of life attended the event.

Lead actor Brad Pitt also attended the screening with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. While Pitt posed in a green blazer suit, Ramon dazzled in a stylish gown from the Fendi Spring 2024 collection. She followed the no-makeup trend and had a soft glam look on her face. The couple posed on the red carpet together and stayed until the end of the event.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ramon has been dating Pitt for a while now. The couple was first spotted together at the Bono concert in 2022. Then they made another public appearance at the 2024 British Grand Prix. She was previously married to American actor Paul Wesley, but they got divorced in 2024.

While she has a degree in business administration, Ines de Ramon ventured into jewelry designing. According to her LinkedIn profile, the 32-year-old has worked with several high-profile celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, 'F1: Movie' is Brad Pitt's latest project. He will play the role of fictional character 'Sonny Hayes,' a retired F1 driver who returns to the grid to support rookie driver Joshua, portrayed by Damson Idris.

When Brad Pitt opened up about his relationship with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

In 2024, Brad Pitt attended the British Grand Prix with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. It was widely speculated that he chose an F1 weekend to make an appearance with his partner since he was playing the lead in 'F1: The Movie.'

However, speaking to GQ, Pitt denied the rumors, saying he did not make calculated decisions in life.

"No, dude, it's not that calculated. If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? How are you living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve," Pitt said.

Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. He has six kids as well.

Meanwhile, the F1 movie has received a positive response from the critics and the Formula 1 community. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is one of the co-producers who worked closely with Pitt and the crew to ensure authenticity prevails in the storyline and cinematography.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More