McLaren confirm launch date for new F1 2022 season car

Woking-based McLaren have announced February 11 as the launch date for their 2022 F1 car. The new MCL36 challenger will be unveiled at an online event. The team also said three of their other operations, Extreme E, IndyCar and Esports, will also be present at the launch.

Team boss Zak Brown, in a McLaren website blog post, elaborated on the team's plans for the 2022 season:

"Built on six decades of heritage, McLaren enters the new season with our racing credentials underpinned by rigorous planning and strategic investment. In Formula 1 we will soon be unveiling our new car, built to reflect the significant changes in technical regulations."

McLaren are slowly climbing their way back to the top, having taken their first race win since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix last year and are hoping to carry the momentum and confidence into the 2022 season.

McLaren are the third constructor to announce their launch date after Aston Martin and Ferrari who will be launching their cars on February 10 and February 17 respectively.

"Teams have too much power" - McLaren team boss on governance in F1

Zak Brown felt certain teams exert more power than others and this has resulted in inconsistencies.

"Yes, teams should be consulted, and their informed perspectives considered, particularly on long-term strategic issues. But at times it has seemed the sport is governed by certain teams," he said.

He added:

"I have said before that the teams have too much power and it needs to be reduced. We have a significant role in the drafting of the regulations and governance of Formula 1 and that influence is not always driven by what is best overall for the sport."

With several structural changes expected to occur, uncertainties regarding the final decision of the investigation by the FIA into the 2021 season-final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy and Lewis Hamilton's return next season, fans are more excited than ever to watch the drama unfold.

