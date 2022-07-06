"This year’s race at Silverstone was a classic" - F1 director feels 2022 British GP was 'perfect demonstration' of the sport and its new regulations

The 2022 F1 British GP 'was a classic' and the 'perfect demonstration' of the sport's new regulations, according to Ross Brawn.

Last week's race at Silverstone delivered on the promise of close racing and high-octave action that had been promised when the 2022 regulation spec car was first revealed at the same venue in July 2021. Since the arrival of the new regulations, the 2022 F1 cars have found it easier to follow each other without the dirty air of the car in front disrupting the car behind it.

After a thrilling race at Silverstone, F1's Managing Director (Sporting), Ross Brawn spoke about the success of the new rules in his post-race column, writing:

“This year’s race at Silverstone was a classic, and a perfect demonstration of what the sport was trying to achieve with these revolutionary new racing cars. We were treated to some fabulous racing. What pleased me was the precision the drivers could have with the cars."

Brawn went on to add:

“The drivers are enjoying these cars and have been very positive. They have all appreciated the change and the new-found ability to get up close to other cars. Many of them have qualified that while it doesn’t always lead to straightforward overtaking, the chance to sit on the tail and pressurise and try to force a mistake is significantly improved.”

British GP success confirms F1 and FIA have gone in the right direction, claims Ross Brawn

The FIA feels vindicated in their decision to switch up the technical regulations for 2022 and beyond as a result of the quality of racing on display at the British GP.

In his aforementioned column after the race, the Briton wrote:

“The frequency where cars are following for consecutive laps and challenging for consecutive laps is much better this year than in previous years."

He continued:

"What it demonstrates is the direction F1 and the FIA have gone in is absolutely the right direction to follow, and the sport can go forward with renewed confidence that this approach is what’s needed for the future. It must always be a significant factor in the design and modification of these cars.”

This trend could also continue into the next round of the 2022 season at the Spielberg Circuit in Austria. One of the shortest and fastest tracks on the calendar could serve up some tantalizing racing just like Silverstone.

