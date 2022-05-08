"It is going to be an interesting day" - Carlos Sainz is 'confident with the car' after qualifying in P2 for 2022 F1 Miami GP

Carlos Sainz is expecting an interesting race after clinching P2 during qualifying for the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

The Spaniard bounced back from a hefty shunt in FP2 to help Ferrari bag their first one-two in F1 since the 2019 Mexican GP.

After locking out the front row with his teammate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz took the time to speak to American motorsport legend Danica Patrick, where he said:

"I recovered a bit from a pretty heavy crash yesterday. It wasn't easy at all to get the confidence back at a difficult circuit like this at Miami but I kept it cool until Q3. I managed to pull out a couple of good laps, not quite enough for pole position, but given from where I was coming from I will take it. Tomorrow it is going to be an interesting day with everything that is going on this weekend."

The 27-year-old has not been able to put in any long runs at the Miami International Autodrome and his first proper extended time out on the track will be the race itself. However, Carlos Sainz remains undaunted by this challenge. He went on to add:

"I haven't done any long runs yet with fuel on the car and tried it so tomorrow will be the first time to have a feel. So it will be quite challenging but at the same time I am feeling confident with the car, the car is really good to drive around here so I think we can do a good job."

Carlos Sainz is keen to repay Ferrari's faith in him after two successive DNFS in Melbourne and Imola

Carlos Sainz is eager to please the entire Ferrari team in Miami and the factory back in Maranello after his recent struggles.

Sainz's charge for a possible world title has been dented by two consecutive DNFs at the Australian GP and the Imola GP.

With Ferrari having placed their faith in him with a two-year contract extension, the onus is now on the 27-year-old Spaniard to show the Scuderia that they have made the right decision.

Earlier, Sainz had admitted he was taking inspiration from Real Madrid's never-say-die attitude with regard to the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniard feels he can turn things around for himself with 19 more races still to go.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi