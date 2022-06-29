Ferrari-supplied MGU-K one of the primary reasons for Haas' mechanical failures in 2022 F1 season: Reports

The Ferrari-made Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic (MGU-K) could reportedly be the chink in Haas F1's armor after their DNFs in the last few rounds of the 2022 F1 season.

After a strong start to the 2022 F1 season, Haas' progress has been derailed by a multitude of reliability issues. Most recently, Mick Schumacher had to retire while running in the points places early on during the 2022 F1 Canadian GP.

The American outfit also faced similar issues in Monaco, where Schumacher faced problems during practice and teammate Kevin Magnussen had to retire from the race. Magnussen also suffered MGU-K related problems during the race weekend in Imola.

Now, a report from German publication Auto Motor und Sport has suggested that Ferrari's MGU-K is to blame for this. The Scuderia themselves have also struggled with similar issues, as have Alfa Romeo, their other Power Unit (PU) customer on the grid. However, Haas has been the worst affected by these failures.

As per the aforementioned report, Ferrari believes Haas's issues are due to the low ride height of the VF-22 causing more damage to the car's components, especially at circuits with harsher kerbs and bumps.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have plenty of time to recover, claims Jean Alesi

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have plenty of time to recover in the 2022 F1 World Championship fight, according to former Scuderia driver Jean Alesi.

The Frenchman drove for the Scuderia between 1991 and 1995, claiming 16 podiums with the Prancing Horse. His sole F1 win came with the Italian team at the 1995 Canadian GP.

Speaking in an interview after the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, Alesi touched on Charles Leclerc's recent misfortunes.

The Monegasque had to retire whilst leading Barcelona and Baku. He also lost out on a probable win at the 2022 Monaco GP after a botched strategy call from Ferrari. Alesi said:

“If he had managed to return to the track after the pit stop with a margin over that ‘little train’ of slower cars, he might have been able to get on the podium. I say ‘perhaps’ because the Mercedes were travelling strongly at the end of the race."

He continued:

"From the trip to Montreal, we needed to come back with a higher morale, I think this has happened: positivity and conviction are important to keep pushing with the awareness of being part of a compact and determined group.”

However, Alesi praised Charles Leclerc for keeping a positive mindset despite these setbacks, adding:

“Charles Leclerc is right when he shows beautiful optimism. Such a tight championship puts a strain on gearboxes, engines, hydraulics, everything. Technical troubles have come and will come for every team. We are not even halfway through the championship. There will be plenty of time and opportunities to recover, starting with the next round at Silverstone, a track that exalts champions.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 British GP weekend, Leclerc is in P3 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 126 points.

