"Going to the moon or going to Mars" - Ferrari chairman describes team's journey 'from being competitive to winning' in F1

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has acknowledged that the team has achieved their promise of becoming competitive once again, given their phenomenal results so far in the 2022 F1 season. However, he did admit that winning and fighting for the world championship title is "extremely different" and will require even bigger steps ahead this year.

As reported by PlanetF1, Elkann compared winning to "going to the moon" as the next step to becoming competitive:

"We said we’d be competitive, which we are, from being competitive to winning is like going to the moon or going to Mars, extremely difficult. We well know that championships are won or lost at the last race, or the last lap, and these are the variables we control and [there are] many we don’t, which is why Formula 1 is such an exciting sport and we are, as Ferrari, so excited about this challenge.”

Arguably the most successful team in F1, Ferrari have not won a world championship title since the 2008 season but are currently leading the standings by 11 points.

After a couple of difficult races for Red Bull, the four-time world champions are slowly clawing their way back to the top to challenge the Prancing Horse for the title.

"We changed also our culture" - Ferrari's transformation to a culture with "high humility"

John Elkann revealed that the change in the team's culture over the past year has played a massive role in the improved results of the team.

He admitted that the Scuderia focused more on "guilt" and "accountability" rather than operating as a united team with high "ambition" and "humility":

“We focused in 2020 on the F1-75 and we entrusted Mattia and the team to work, despite all the pressures of those years, on this year’s cars. We changed also our culture, from one of guilt, one of accountability, one of individuals, to one of team, creating a cohesive environment. But more importantly, high ambition, with high humility. I’m very happy, as all our tifosi to see a competitive Ferrari at the beginning of the season."

He added:

"We have two great drivers on their own merits, but more importantly they’re a team. And that’s what is important for Ferrari, and something I’m very proud of personally is to see how far Ferrari as a team, from our drivers to our engineers and mechanics, have worked well together. Our performance at the pit stops, 48% under three seconds in 2020, going up to 78% in 2021 and this year we are at 89% and that tells it."

The team has embraced the new generation of F1 in a very positive manner and are extracting every ounce of potential from the F1-75.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh