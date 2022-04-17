One-of-a-kind Ayrton Senna tribute F1 car to be on display at 2022 Imola GP

Ayrton Senna will be the recipient of a fitting tribute during the 2022 F1 Imola GP, with a bespoke McLaren dedicated to the life and career of the Brazilian legend.

The car is a modern McLaren. It has a halo painted with Senna-inspired graffiti on one side and a medley of his iconic racing liveries from F1 on the other.

It is said to be a part of the Senna Now art project, which could also have an NFT line coming in the future.

Andy 💛 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 @andyf1girl



The livery has been designed by the French artist Jisbarand.

The car is going to be part of "Senna Now" and then it will be auctioned.



https://t.co/pz4PaTLWq7 ElReyGuiri @ElReyGuiri



La livery la ha hecho el artista francés Jisbar y formará parte de 'Senna Now'. Después el coche será subastado.



#SempreSenna El próximo fin de semana, durante el GP de la Emilia Romagna, tendremos una exhibición con un McLaren repintado en homenaje a Ayrton Senna.La livery la ha hecho el artista francés Jisbar y formará parte de 'Senna Now'. Después el coche será subastado. El próximo fin de semana, durante el GP de la Emilia Romagna, tendremos una exhibición con un McLaren repintado en homenaje a Ayrton Senna.La livery la ha hecho el artista francés Jisbar y formará parte de 'Senna Now'. Después el coche será subastado.#SempreSenna https://t.co/d6CqmxUXbM Next weekend at Imola GP there will be an exhibition of a McLaren painted as a tribute to Ayrton Senna.The livery has been designed by the French artist Jisbarand.The car is going to be part of "Senna Now" and then it will be auctioned. #SempreSenna https://t.co/pz4PaTLWq7 twitter.com/ElReyGuiri/sta… Next weekend at Imola GP there will be an exhibition of a McLaren painted as a tribute to Ayrton Senna.The livery has been designed by the French artist Jisbarand. The car is going to be part of "Senna Now" and then it will be auctioned.#SempreSenna https://t.co/pz4PaTLWq7 twitter.com/ElReyGuiri/sta…

Italian fashion designer Matteo Macchiavelli is said to be the person behind this tribute to the three-time world champion, who raced in F1 between 1984 and 1994.

With his childhood idol's legacy ingrained in his core memory, Macchiavelli shared the reasons behind the installation in an interview with motorsport.com. He said:

“I spent my childhood following the races and the 'magic' of my hero. I was inspired by his lifestyle and his teachings, that are still with me now that I’m older. Thanks to my family friend Angelo Orsi, I have a lot of pictures taken with Ayrton [Senna], today they make part of my family book, of my personal history and are fixed in my memory."

A passionate Macchiaveli went on to add:

“The charisma of Ayrton Senna, his personality, all the challenges he faced and his humanity have given so much inspiration to me and to a lot of people, that I started to imagine how to create something that could centralize and make emerge some of the aspects of the special message that he was able to transmit: challenge, creativity and humanity.”

The rare machine was donated by an Italian collector by the name of Gianluca Tramonti and will be on display at the Ayrton Senna museum in Imola.

Rare Ayrton Senna tribute F1 car to be sold at auction later this year

The aforementioned McLaren tribute car is expected to be on display at the inaugural 2022 F1 Miami GP and the race in Monaco.

Nearly three decades after his premature demise, Ayrton Senna remains the prince of the hallowed streets of the Principality. Senna has six wins on the track, the most by any F1 driver to date.

Senna 🇧🇷 @sennatheking



No traction control, oversteering, gears changed manually.....



The level of concentration he had was insane.



#F1 Monte Carlo, 1990.No traction control, oversteering, gears changed manually.....The level of concentration he had was insane. Monte Carlo, 1990.No traction control, oversteering, gears changed manually.....The level of concentration he had was insane.#F1 https://t.co/eoqHfDG3iz

In addition to these three races, the car is also expected to be a feature piece at art events in Miami and Venice before an auction later in the year. A portion of the proceeds from the same will go to the Ayrton Senna foundation.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh