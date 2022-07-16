"If I was his competitor, or if I was George Russell, and I see him wearing that, I'd want to beat his ass"- F1 pundit jokes about Lewis Hamilton's fashion sense

Michael Kosta, the host of the iHeartRadio podcast Choosing Sides: F1 has jokingly claimed that if he was a rival to Lewis Hamilton and saw the Briton walking down the paddock in a fashionable outfit, he’d want to “beat his ass”.

Kosta believes that in an elite sport such as F1, where practically everyone wears team uniforms, Hamilton’s unique sense of fashion might unnerve rivals. In the latest episode of the Choosing Sides podcast, Kosta said:

“He looks so sharp [wearing all those unique outfits]. F1 is an elite sport, you should at least look as if you at least thought about what you’re gonna wear.”

“So, if I was [Lewis Hamilton]’s competitor or if I was George Russell and I would see him wearing that, I’d want to beat his ass!”

Lewis Hamilton is known for his often flamboyant fashion choices. Over the last few years, the Briton has made it a habit of arriving at the F1 paddock wearing the latest fashion, sometimes straight from the runway. While his outfit choices are always divisive, they never fail to start conversations.

Aware of this, Hamilton has carefully used his outfits to increase awareness about some of the issues that he deeply cares about, such as racism, inequality, and climate change.

“A bad day” for front runners could help Lewis Hamilton clinch first victory of the season

F1 pundit Sebastian Bleekmolen has claimed that “a bad day” for Ferrari and Red Bull could still provide an opportunity for Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton to take their first victory of the season.

Given that the frontrunners have been suffering from various reliability issues, Bleekmolen believes that a “few ingredients” coming together could vault Mercedes to a victory, especially since the team has proved to be bullet-proof in terms of reliability this season.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network following the 2022 F1 Austrian GP, Bleekmolen said:

“A victory is just coming if they can continue this trend, then they are definitely going to compete. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz drop out, that can happen to anyone. If the other teams have a bad day, there is an opportunity for them.”

“It’s a combination of the car and Hamilton – if it runs, I expect another victory.”

Despite their lack of performance to compete for the championship, Mercedes have been remarkably consistent throughout this season, suffering just a single DNF for George Russell at the 2022 F1 British GP.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is the only driver this season to have finished every race and has managed to score more points in the last few races compared to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

