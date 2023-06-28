F1 pundit does not think Mick Schumacher will be an upgrade over Logan Sargeant

F1 pundit Nate Saunders believes Mick Schumacher won't perform drastically better than Logan Sargeant if he gets a chance to drive for Williams. Though Logan Sargeant has not been driving horrendously, there have been some rumors and talks about a Mercedes reserve driver replacing him.

Speaking on the ESPN Unlapped podcast, Saunders explained how Mick Schumacher won't be a great upgrade for Williams, as the young German himself had several mishaps when he was a rookie at Haas. He recalled Schumacher crashed several times, costing the American team quite a lot and said:

"I just never got the feeling that Mick Schumacher was that impressive when he was at Haas. If you take away those two races where he scored points, you know, he caused a lot of damage to the Haas team in terms of the car. He was crashing quite a lot; I don't know whether that'd be an upgrade."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Mick Schumacher is on standby for Williams as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant. Sargeant has struggled in his debut season, yet to score a point, while teammate Alex Albon has scored seven. Schumacher, Mercedes' reserve driver, could be drafted in due to the engine… : Mick Schumacher is on standby for Williams as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant. Sargeant has struggled in his debut season, yet to score a point, while teammate Alex Albon has scored seven. Schumacher, Mercedes' reserve driver, could be drafted in due to the engine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Mick Schumacher is on standby for Williams as a potential replacement for Logan Sargeant. Sargeant has struggled in his debut season, yet to score a point, while teammate Alex Albon has scored seven. Schumacher, Mercedes' reserve driver, could be drafted in due to the engine… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JlOtr9LtMy

The F1 pundit also feels that there were some people surrounding Mick Schumacher who did not have the best relationship with Haas. This was a subtle hint about Ralf Schumacher criticizing Haas team principal Guenther Steiner for his nephew's poor performance.

Saunders said:

"I think that Schumacher brought with him quite a bit of baggage behind the scenes. I think he was fine, but some of the people with him certainly gave Haas a headache. You don't get that impression with Sargeant; you know, Sargeant fits very well into that team."

"I don't know whether Sergeant is imminently in danger from Schumacher. I'm sure that Toto Wolff would want him to get that seat, but to me, when I saw the news, I don't think it would necessarily be an upgrade. I don't think we've seen enough from Sergeant just yet to say Schumacher is better than him."

Though Logan Sargeant has not scored any points up until now, it is safe to say that he has not cost Williams too much and seems to fit in fairly well with the team.

Mick Schumacher ready to step up and replace Logan Sargeant

Mick Schumacher is obviously eager to return to F1 and restart his journey in the sport. Since he is now connected to Mercedes, there is a small chance that he could start racing for Williams, especially if Logan Sargeant underperforms too much.

Speaking to a German media outlet, RTL, Schumacher said:

"I would do it [replacing a driver mid-season] but It's unlikely that something like that will happen. After all, there are also contracts that are usually kept. Basically, I think that every team is a good option."

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Mick Schumacher told RTL that he is ready to replace Sargeant if asked: "I'm always ready. I'm working very hard to get back in the car soon. I would do it." Mick Schumacher told RTL that he is ready to replace Sargeant if asked: "I'm always ready. I'm working very hard to get back in the car soon. I would do it."

Young Schumacher currently works as a simulator driver for Mercedes F1 team.

