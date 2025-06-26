F1 superstar Carlos Sainz admits feeling "uncomfortable" with Hamilton-produced F1 movie scene

Carlos Sainz Jr. was caught off guard by a surprising scene in the F1 movie when name-checked by a female fan during a light-hearted nightclub moment. Just days before he returns to the cockpit for the Austrian Grand Prix, the Spaniard admitted the mention drew quite a bit of attention in the theater.

The Apple Original Films production, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, follows veteran driver Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) teaming up with rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team. The film has already drawn praise for its authenticity, largely due to Hamilton's input.

F1 co-stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris with Carlos Sainz before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. Source: Getty

The F1 movie features multiple drivers in scenes on and off the track, including a cheeky name-drop of Sainz in a nightclub scene, as reported by F1 journalist Adam Cooper on X:

Adam Cooper @adamcooperF1 LINK '@Carlossainz55 on being name checked by a female admirer in a nightclub scene in the @F1Movie: "I found it a bit uncomfortable when I was in the cinema and everyone turned around to look at me! But honestly, we all had a laugh, and I was the first one to laugh. So it was okay..."

Brad Pitt praised Carlos Sainz's charisma and had previously called him a future Hollywood star alongside Pierre Gasly. While Sainz took it in good humor, the moment captured the visibility F1 drivers now have in mainstream culture, thanks to Hamilton's work outside the paddock and the sport's growing reach.

Away from real life, Sainz's focus remains on delivering results for Williams. The Spaniard enters Austria on 29 points, 13 behind teammate Alex Albon and hasn't yet matched Albon's run of top-fives. However, he will head to Austria fresh off a P7 finish in Canada, where he showcased his race craft, tire management, and late-race judgment after a P17 start.

Carlos Sainz sees Austria as an ideal testing ground for FW47 evolution

Williams' Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria previews at Red Bull Ring. Source: Getty

The Red Bull Ring could offer the perfect stage for a Williams resurgence. In the last three races, they have amassed just four points after winning 51 points in the first seven. With long straights, three DRS zones, and an altitude that favors low-drag cars, the FW47 may finally find its sweet spot.

Carlos Sainz said he's looking forward to the full weekend of practice to try new setups and keep building chemistry with the car, a process that continues since his arrival from Ferrari ahead of the 2025 F1 campaign.

"I'm looking forward to Austria for what will be the start of our next double-header. With Austria being a Sprint event last year, we'd to really hit the ground running. However, this year I'm looking forward to having the Free Practice sessions since there is a lot I still want to try with my FW47. This track could potentially suit our car, so we'll do our best to deliver a strong weekend," Sainz said via Williams.

The Austrian Grand Prix, with its 71 laps over 306.452km, could indeed play to the FW47's strengths, as the Grove-based outfit looks to cement its P5 place in the Constructors' Standings.

With tight traction zones and rapid elevation changes, Carlos Sainz hopes to continue building synergy with a car that's still evolving. And for team boss James Vowles, who recently signed a long-term contract extension, races like the Austrian Grand Prix are key milestones in Williams' quiet rebuild.

