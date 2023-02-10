F1 and its 'two-tier' of team principals in 2023 'should be interesting to see', feels Ted Kravitz

Prominent F1 journalist and TV pundit Ted Kravitz is interested to see how both 'tiers' of team principals perform in 2023.

The sport recently saw a massive reshuffling of personnel, with former engineers such as James Vowles taking on the role of team principals.

The Silly Season ahead of the new season has changed the structure of the sport, giving rise to what are effectively two tiers of team principals. Traditional ones such as Christian Horner, Toto Wolff, and engineer-team principals such as James Vowles and Andrea Stella.

Kravitz claims it will be interesting to see how each type of team principal performs in 2023. Fred Vasseur is now the team principal of Ferrari after Mattia Binotto's resignation from the team at the end of 2022 and James Vowles left Mercedes to head Williams.

Further, Andrea Stella has been called on to become McLaren's team principal and it will be the first time Stella and Vowles have entered a championship battle as team bosses.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ted Kravitz said:

“We’re seeing sort of two tiers of Formula One team principals now. We’re seeing the sort of engineer team principal, the likes of Andreas Seidl, but he’s moved up a bit, James Vowles and Andrea Stella, they’re all sort of engineers who moved into the role.

"And then we’re seeing the old style team principal in Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur, who’s moved to Ferrari and started his review of the company. Should be interesting to see.”

Williams F1 ex-boss opens up about difficulties

Former Williams team principal Jost Capito reflected on his time at the British team, claiming it was exhausting to try and get the team back to the top of the sport. The German has been replaced by former Mercedes head of strategy James Vowles for the 2023 season.

Capito's departure from the Grove-based team came as a surprise to most in the F1 community. It was initially understood that the German would stay with the team for some more time before calling it quits.

However, the former boss has claimed that he never had plans of sticking around with the team for more than two or three years. This was due to the exhaustion that comes with trying to get the team back to the top. The German also cited the number of races in the modern F1 calendar as a major cause of this exhaustion.

The former Williams boss told AutoBild:

“From the outside, of course, you don’t have that kind of insight. But I originally said that I would do this for two years, possibly a third. But now there are so many races that it’s relatively exhausting. And it simply takes longer than two or three years to bring the team back to the top.”

It will be interesting to see if James Vowles can bring the team to their former glory in the years to come.

