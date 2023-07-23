Famous Red Bull mechanic has a savage response to Lando Norris breaking Max Verstappen’s F1 trophy 

The 2023 Hungarian F1 GP couldn't have gotten any more exciting than it did with Max Verstappen winning, Lando Norris securing the second position, and (after a long wait!) Sergio Perez finishing P3.

This is Norris's second consecutive podium in the season. With every podium, comes Norris's signature victory gesture that every F1 fan enjoys watching.

However, his victory gesture today accidentally broke Max Verstappen's winners' trophy during the post-race celebrations.

Max Verstappen with his broken trophy

The sheer hilarity of it got the famous Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas to pass a savage comment about the incident. He tweeted:

Calum Nicholas @F1mech I guess that really is a record BREAKING trophy! 🤣🤣🤣

Nicholas is the Senior Power Unit Assembly Technician. He is responsible for monitoring various systems of the race car. He is also a part of the all-important pit stop crew on race days.

He is popular inside and outside the pit-lane because of his strong emotional response and excitement that he shows during races. He has been seen in almost all seasons of Netflix's docuseries Drive to Survive.

For most parts, he has been seen shouting, swearing, and jumping from his seat when either of the Red Bull drivers wins a race. His excitement in the pit-lane while watching races resembles that of a cinephile, but in F1.

Recognizing the newfound fame because of the docuseries, Calum Nicholas utilizes his Twitter and Instagram handles to educate his followers about motorsports.

Lando Norris is in formidable form as he revamps McLaren's form in the 2023 season

Lando Norris

British racer Lando Norris finishing P2 in consecutive races marks a spectacular turnaround in McLaren's form and position in the Constructors' standings. However, some might think it's too early to conclude the same.

Having eight career podiums in F1, Norris has a signature victory gesture that he ritualistically follows. He bashes his champagne bottle on the floor to pop the cork, spraying and drenching his fellow podium finishers.

Team McLaren had first brought the latest package of upgrades to their car in the Austrian GP. But it was only enough to equip Norris' car.

Not just Lando Norris, but rookie Oscar Piastri is also competing neck-to-neck as both drivers astonished everyone during the British GP with their incredible pace during the qualifying.

However, fans and F1 pundits are taking McLaren's consecutive wins with a pinch of salt, as they doubt they would be able to maintain the pace throughout the race. Many think that Ferrari and Silver Arrows Mercedes are gradually upgrading their cars on the grid to compete with the undefeated Red Bull Racing.