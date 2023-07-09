Max Verstappen might have taken pole position at the 2023 British GP, but McLaren's Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri stole the hearts of spectators at Silverstone.
He and his teammate are set to start P2 and P3 on the grid for the race. One among the 'elite' spectators whom the McLaren duo impressed was American businesswoman Paris Hilton.
Hilton and Norris caught up in Hilton's F1 event post-qualifying. After the two had greeted one another and Hilton congratulated the driver, she said:
“Congratulations Honey, I’m so proud of you.”
When asked who her favorite driver was, she was spontaneous to name Lando Norris, but later added rookie Oscar Piastri to the list.
Ever since the footage of Norris and Hilton sharing the stage went viral on Twitter, F1 fans have been quite mirthful about the exchange between the two.
Here are some of the tweets:
"Why are people so shocked, @Hilton is one of the @McLarenF1's oldest sponsors and they've appeared at events together many times."
"Sometimes I forget that mclarent are sponsored by Hilton, even more often I forget that paris hilton is the Hilton hilton"
"It is simply the strangest meeting in history"
"This is just the weirdest combo ever, like this is so nuts"
"They know each other since years. Why is it weird to people? Hilton sponsors since ages them"
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have had a flying start to the British GP
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are off to a flying start in the British GP. Just when the lights went out and fans expected Max Verstappen to take the lead, Norris surprised everyone and took charge of the race. He also, with Oscar Piastri, sandwiched the Dutchman for the first few laps in the race.
Norris and Piastri were seemingly in strong form since the qualifying. It was all smiles for Zak Brown after his boys finished in the top 3 for the race.
In his interview with Sky Sports, Zak Brown said:
"We're in the game now!"
It has been a while since Zak Brown's team has battled the ranks to take on the Ferraris, Red Bulls, and Mercedes. It couldn't happen at a better time and race than the 2023 British GP at Silverstone.