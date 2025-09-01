Fans attack Kimi Antonelli online after he clashes with Charles Leclerc during the F1 Dutch GP

By Devang Chauhan
Published Sep 01, 2025 08:41 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Canada
Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari talk on the grid

F1 fans were left disappointed after online hate was directed towards Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli following his crash with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc during the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. The Italian driver made a strong start to the race, starting from P11, but dropped a position to Yuki Tsunoda and found himself on the fringes of points.

However, following an aggressive strategy from the German team, the rookie found himself in the top 10 after the first safety car. In his bid to undercut the Ferrari of Leclerc ahead of him, he pitted first for the soft tires with the latter following suit a lap later.

Although he closed the gap to Leclerc after his pit stops, Kimi Antonelli made an audacious move into Turn 3 and took the inside line at the banked corner in his bid to pass the Monegasque. But the 19-year-old was unable to pull off the overtake and crashed into the side of Charles Leclerc's car.

The maneuver earned the Mercedes driver a 10-second penalty, which caused him to finish P16 at the end of the race, and the stewards also gave him two penalty points on his FIA Superlicense, taking his tally to four points.

Kimi Antonelli also faced the ire of the fans online, who were unrelenting in their trolling directed towards the teenager. The nature of the online hate caused some fans to call out the reactions, with one fan saying:

"It’s sad that Kimi has had to turn off comments on his social media due to the death threats and hate he is currently receiving from Charles fans. Unacceptable."
"Sending death threats to a teenager is really a new low," said a fan.
"Low? Yes. New? Unfortunately no," pointed out another.

Here are some more reactions:

"This is so f***ing nasty," wrote another.
"This is a good reason why I don’t like a good chunk of F1 fans. Fans like this give a bad name to the sport and to the rest of us!!"
"The kid just had his 19th birthday, is chronically online, and fans are sending him death threats over a f****ng race. ugh."
After the race, Kimi Antonelli went to the Ferrari hospitality to apologize to Charles Leclerc for the incident.

Ferrari team boss reflects on Kimi Antonelli's apology

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur stated that he had accepted Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli's apology after the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

As per ESPN, the Frenchman gave his honest opinion on the young F1 driver's gesture and said:

"He came to apologize to Charles. Charles was not there, but he came to me. And honestly, I appreciate this. It's not so easy to overtake in Zandvoort. It means that you have to take a risk. He took a risk. He made a mistake."

Kimi Antonelli is now level on points with Williams F1 driver Alex Albon in the driver's standings, as both drivers have 64 points to their name, with the former occupying the P7 slot.

