"Piastri has done nothing wrong; Can't force someone to run for you"- Fans disappointed with Alpine's move to go to court over Oscar Piastri saga

Fans are rather disappointed with the way Alpine have chosen to deal with their Oscar Piastri drama. The team is nearly ready to take the Australian to the High Court for refusing to race for them in 2023.
After Fernando Alonso announced his departure from the team to join Aston Martin for 2023, Alpine quickly announced that Oscar Piastri will be replacing the Spaniard. However, within hours of the announcement, the Australian confirmed that he has not signed a contract with the French outfit and that he will thus not be racing for them in 2023.
In a social media post, Piastri wrote:
“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”
Alpine haven't entirely responded to the matter. However, team boss Otmar Szafnauer reportedly told Reuters that they are preparing to take legal action against the Formula 2 champion.
Szafnauer said:
“Going to the High Court is over 90% certain that’s what we’ll do. If the CRB (F1’s Contract Recognition Board) says ‘your licence is only valid at Alpine’, and then he (Piastri) says ‘that’s great but I’m never driving for them, I’ll just sit out a year’, then you’ve got to go to the High Court for compensation.”
Fans are not happy with the way in which Alpine is handling the chaos. Several people have suggested that the 22-year-old has "done nothing wrong" and that this will only ruin the relationship between the two parties.
Alpine boss says he expected "more loyalty" from Oscar Piastri amidst driver line-up drama
Oscar Piastri has been associated with Renault and Alpine for four years as part of the junior team and as a reserve driver more recently. The team has supported the young driver's career for a long time and has played a significant role in bringing him as close to F1 as he has gotten.
However, the team seems rather disappointed in the lack of "loyalty" that Piastri has shown to them in recent weeks.
Speaking to El Confidencial, Szafnauer said:
“I expected more loyalty from Piastri. He should have it with that team that has taken care of him, that has taken him to the World Championship and, above all, that, during the last year, has put him in a Formula 1 car so that he would be ready, so that he would know the circuits.”
Oscar Piastri is now rumored to have a contract with McLaren in the works.