"You can't stay loyal to someone you are not in relationship with"- Fans slam Alpine CEO over 'expecting loyalty' from Oscar Piastri

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi revealed that the team had confirmed a seat for Oscar Piastri at Williams for 2023 when the season started. However, Piastri's management team soon told Rossi that they might have a tie-up for Piastri with McLaren. This disappointed the French outfit as they had invested a lot in the Australian. Alpine's CEO notably said that he expected more loyalty from Piastri.

"It was a bit disappointing. We felt it was a bit strange because we expected a bit more loyalty considering how much we put in there. He didn’t say he was going to go. He said he had an opportunity."

Following his remarks, fans took to Twitter to comment on the same, as not many were impressed by Alpine and their recent actions. Here are some of the best reactions.

Anand @Anand_Harshaa @formularacers_ I mean, you know, you can't stay loyal to someone you are not in relationship with. How can he stay loyal if there are no talks of him being getting seat in alpine. Like, Wait another on us we may give you a chance. Piastri backed, he have my respect. @formularacers_ I mean, you know, you can't stay loyal to someone you are not in relationship with. How can he stay loyal if there are no talks of him being getting seat in alpine. Like, Wait another on us we may give you a chance. Piastri backed, he have my respect.

👋 @ZigZagDeluxe @formularacers_ Well, if my wife told me she has an opportunity with another guy, I would take that as she's leaving. So i don't understand his explanation @formularacers_ Well, if my wife told me she has an opportunity with another guy, I would take that as she's leaving. So i don't understand his explanation

Binotto burner account 🇧🇷 #DrugoCampeao @GDB_LPN @formularacers_ They want to put him in the Williams car for 2023 and 2024 season... They think they're red bull racing or Mercedes @formularacers_ They want to put him in the Williams car for 2023 and 2024 season... They think they're red bull racing or Mercedes 😂😂

grungo @dannypilled412 @formularacers_ piastri owes them nothing. not personal, just business @formularacers_ piastri owes them nothing. not personal, just business

hanmei @hanmei74082805 @formularacers_ Whatever relationship Alpine & Piastri had, it's no excuse for Piastri to blindside Alpine & do so publicly. That tells me he still has growing up to do. @formularacers_ Whatever relationship Alpine & Piastri had, it's no excuse for Piastri to blindside Alpine & do so publicly. That tells me he still has growing up to do.

Mauro Díaz @ouromauro @formularacers_ Didn't Alpine said that they were not making any more comments on the matter? @formularacers_ Didn't Alpine said that they were not making any more comments on the matter? 💀

Oscar Piastri to race in McLaren instead of Alpine from 2023

Piastri is Alpine's reserve driver, and so it was obvious that if the team needed a replacement, he would be the first choice, which is what initially happened. However, he declined a supposed Williams seat as his team said that there was contact with McLaren.

But there, both Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris had a contract until the end of the 2023 season. So Piastri was expected to still have a chance at Alpine as Fernando Alonso announced his departure from the team after this season.

. @V3ry_Offensiv3 @formularacers_ Alpine's biggest problem is thinking they are Mercedes, Ferrari or red bull. They looked at George being patient for that Mercedes swat and thought, we should do the same... but George's end goal was a Mercedes and alot of people would wait for that, not an alpine @formularacers_ Alpine's biggest problem is thinking they are Mercedes, Ferrari or red bull. They looked at George being patient for that Mercedes swat and thought, we should do the same... but George's end goal was a Mercedes and alot of people would wait for that, not an alpine

The team announced that Oscar Piastri would be replacing Alonso in the 2023 season. However, the Australian denied it, saying that they did not have a valid contract.

Within a couple of days of the announcement, Ricciardo announced that his contract with McLaren for the 2023 season had been terminated on mutual grounds. This left an open seat for Oscar Piastri and he signed a contract with McLaren for the upcoming season.

Alpine are currently still in the process of filling their vacant seat for 2023. Although there have been hints about Pierre Gasly joining them, nothing has been confirmed yet.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12