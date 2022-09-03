"What the f*ck are these hooligans doing?"- Fans slam spectators after 2022 F1 Dutch GP qualifying is halted due to flare on track

The 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying had to be halted momentarily as some spectators threw an orange flare onto the track. The 15-minuted long Q2 session had to be temporarily red-flagged following the incident.

While the flare did not cause any physical damage, Williams driver Alex Albon had to abandon his flying lap and return to the pits. Meanwhile, F1 fans on Twitter have slammed the spectators for this freak incident.

"Red flag in Q2 because there is a flare on track thanks to some idiots throwing it on track, something that was supposedly banned this weekend. What the f**k are these hooligans doing? Don't ruin the session."

Kashvinder Singh Mann @KashMann27 #DutchGP Red flag in Q2 because there is a flare on track thanks to some idiots throwing it on track, something that was supposedly banned this weekend. What the fuck are these hooligans doing? Don't ruin the session. #F1

"Flare goes out in Q2 on the track at Zanvoort and it's a red flag! What the hell is wrong with these Dutch fans?!"

Payel Roy @PayelRoy #F1 Flare goes out in Q2 on the track at Zanvoort and it's a red flag! What the hell is wrong with those Dutch fans?! #DutchGP

"congrats whoever threw that flare on the track i hope ur happy u caused a red flag now"

lisa ⁰¹₁₀ ♡ 🇳🇱 HOME GP!! @gaslyscomfort congrats whoever threw that flare on the track i hope ur happy u caused a red flag now

"Some idiot with a flare, is causing the red flag. Classy fans."

Warren @_wbrodrigues #ZandvoortGP Some idiot with a flare, is causing the red flag. Classy fans.

"Red flag because of a flare? Shameless fan base"

Nick🤘 @DoubleBluffNick Red flag because of a flare? Shameless fan base



Shameless fan base Red flag because of a flare?Shameless fan base

Chris @X_ChrisM Red Flag because some idiot threw a flare smh

Event officials apprehend culprit behind 2022 F1 Dutch GP qualifying flare-throwing incident

Although Alex Albon had to back out of his flying lap, there was no other damage caused due to the presence of the orange flare canister on the track. The canister was then seen rolling off the track harmlessly into the grass, thanks to the banking of the Zandvoort track.

Minutes after the disruption, the situation was all resolved as track officials confirmed that the flare thrower had been identified soon after and thrown out of the premises. They issued a statement saying:

“For info, the person responsible for throwing the flare on track has been identified and removed by event security.”

The 2022 F1 Dutch GP qualifying was back in no time after their reassurance.

