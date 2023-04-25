Fernando Alonso deemed to have ‘skills none of the other drivers have got’

Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, has enjoyed a successful start to life with his new team after switching from Alpine to Aston Martin over the winter. He has recorded three third-place results in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.

Alonso's successful performances, which are credited with reviving the Aston Martin team, have fueled expectations that he may soon end his ten-year wait for a grand prix victory. He last won for Ferrari at his home race in Barcelona in May 2013.

Following his successful start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, Fernando Alonso has received plaudits from Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, who claims that Alonso's special ability to control a race from the cockpit eliminates the need for a race strategist.

Steiner described Alonso's exceptional capacity for race-planning as his biggest asset, and the Spaniard has always been considered one of the most complete drivers on the field. He said:

"Everybody who watches Formula 1 knows Fernando is a driver who has got skills none of the other drivers have got. In my opinion, he doesn’t need a strategist or anything.

"He can manage his race from inside the car. He’s so good [at that] and he’s very talented driving as well. That’s where he’s so strong.”

Steiner has admitted to being struck by Alonso's ability to resist the passage of time and get better with age. He will be turning 42 this July and is presently competing in his third season after taking a two-year break from Formula One at the end of 2018 after four grueling seasons with McLaren. He went ahead and raced in other motor sporting events like Daytona and Le Mans.

Fernando Alonso trolls the internet with a cheeky TikTok

Earlier this week, rumors from unknown sources started circulating the internet stating that Fernando Alonso is rumored to be dating 12-time Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

Formula One fans and Swifties had a meltdown to the possible unconfirmed dating rumor. While there is no confirmation from Swift herself. Fernando Alonso took matters into his own hands and decided to troll the rumor about him.

In a sarcastic TikTok video, Fernando Alonso mocks rumors that he is dating Taylor Swift by playing some of her music with the caption ‘feeling 33’,which coincidently is how old Taylor Swift is.

Alonso and sports journalist Schlager also tried to keep their relationship as private as they could after allegedly meeting through Formula One. The Aston Martin driver posted news of their split over Instagram earlier this year.

