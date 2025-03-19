Ferrari boss hoping Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc “turn the page immediately” in Shanghai

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has backed Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to bounce back in Shanghai after a disappointing outing at the Australian Grand Prix. Vasseur explained that Shanghai's circuit is different from Albert Park, and the sprint allows his team more opportunities to score points.

Ferrari had an abysmal start to the 2025 F1 season as both their drivers finished in midfield at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix. While Leclerc finished P8, Hamilton dropped to P10 after Oscar Piastri overtook him on the final lap.

That being said, racing at the Albert Park Circuit was difficult for Ferrari teammates due to wet conditions. Hamilton, particularly, struggled with the setup of his new car in his debut race with Ferrari.

To add to the misery, Ferrari's strategy to keep their drivers out on slick tires during rain backfired as they lost position.

Nevertheless, team principal Vasseur is looking forward to better days in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. Talking to Autoracer, Vasseur backed Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc to bounce back and score points in China.

"As a team, we will take care of every little detail to maximize the potential of the SF-25, best supporting Charles and Lewis, to whom this track has always appealed. We are happy to get back on track so soon, less than a week after the Australian Grand Prix, because the race in Shanghai gives us the opportunity to turn the page immediately. The Chinese track has completely different characteristics from that of Albert Park, and this round, thanks to the fact that it features the first sprint weekend of the season, offers even more points."

Shanghai International Circuit has been revamped this year. Moreover, with FIA putting restrictions on 'mini-DRS' advantage, the race could be a litmus test for all top teams to prove themselves.

Fred Vasseur reacts to the communication gap between Lewis Hamilton and his race engineer

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix Of Australia - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton's debut race for Ferrari wasn't clean as he finished P10 in Australia. Moreover, throughout the race, Hamilton looked frustrated with his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, repeating things.

Ferrari team principal Vasseur reacted to the radio exchange between Hamilton and Adami and said (via ESPN):

"It was the first race, the first time that we had to communicate between the pit wall and the car, and we can do a better job and know each other more. We need to improve the communication, understand what Lewis needs from the communication, and it is only in this situation that we can be in the situation."

Hamilton, who joined Ferrari earlier this year, drove the SF-25 for the first time in wet conditions. Moreover, the team's strategy gamble further ruined his race as he settled for P10 after Oscar Piastri overtook him on the last lap of the eventful race.

