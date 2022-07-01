"If Max drops out twice, we're back to square one" - Ferrari can still bounce back in the 2022 championship, feels former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos believes Ferrari can still bounce back in 2022 to retake the championship lead, given the unreliability prevalent among the title contenders.

Given that two more DNFs for Max Verstappen and Red Bull would wipe off their lead over Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, Doornbos feels that the championship is still up for grabs. Speaking to Motorsport Netherlands, he said:

“In F1, it can be different every weekend. If Max [Verstappen] drops out twice, we are back to square one. It is unpredictable. He certainly has a large margin. But it is not over until you cannot be overtaken mathematically.”

He added:

“F1 cars still remains fragile. It seems as if we have somewhat forgotten that Red Bull also stopped twice at the beginning of the season due to a very stupid problem. So: to finish first, first you have to finish.”

Reliability is likely to play a major role in this year's championship, as both the Milton Keynes-based and Maranello-based teams continue to struggle with mechanical failures. The title race has now swung twice in different directions, largely due to mechanical failures for both teams.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto even conceded that unreliability might continue to affect them for the rest of the season, after ruling out quick fixes for their power unit issues.

Ferrari “dropping the ball” in the championship battle, claims Mercedes boss

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Ferrari is “dropping the ball” in the championship battle against Red Bull after a spate of mechanical failures and bad strategic decisions cost the Scuderia the lead in both the Driver and Constructor Standings. Speaking to Motorsport-Total ahead of the 2022 British GP, Wolff said:

“It would be good if Leclerc played up front. That would be really good for Formula 1, but they are dropping the ball at the moment.”

He added:

“It would be better if the World Championship goes to the end and is not already decided in September.”

Heading into the British GP at Silverstone, the Scuderia is hopeful of mounting a comeback as it expects the legendary track to suit the F1-75’s characteristics better than that of the Red Bull RB18.

