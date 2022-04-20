Ferrari and Carlos Sainz at odds over two-year contract for the Spaniard

Carlos Sainz is at odds with Ferrari over his contract extension, according to a report by F1 Insider. The German publication reports that the Spaniard wants a two-year contract while the team are ready to offer him a one-year extension.

Reporting Carlos Sainz’ contract negotiations, the F1 Insider's report said:

“Negotiations are currently underway with Carlos Sainz, whose contract expires at the end of this season…While the Spaniard wants a two-year contract, Ferrari is leaning more towards a one-year term plus a unilateral option for the team only to extend the collaboration until the end of 2024.”

According to reports, negotiations are underway between Carlos Sainz and Ferrari over his new contract, but no agreement has been reached yet. The Spanish driver had mentioned in Bahrain that he was "very close" to reaching an agreement with the team.

However, the German publication reports that Ferrari want a one-year contract with the option of extending it till 2024. On the other hand, the Spaniard is seeking a two-year deal.

At the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah, the Spanish driver spoke about his contract and said:

“Yeah, we’re getting there. Obviously, it’s an important contract in my career you know, and I really wanted to make sure everything was done and both Ferrari and I were happy with what we were signing and yeah, we are very close to finalizing it. It still needs the last details but yeah, it looks good for the future.”

The Spaniard had an ecstatic start to his maiden season where he finished ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc in the championship. With his contract expiring by the end of the 2022 season, it will be critical for Ferrari to reach an agreement with him soon.

Ex-F1 drive believes Carlos Sainz is resuming the role of the second driver in the team

Jolyon Palmer believes the Spanish driver is evolving into a number 2 driver or will be forced to assume a subservient role if he does not bounce back. The Briton feels that despite the lack of difference in the on-track performance between the two Ferrari drivers, Carlos Sainz has had some misfortunes that he did not deserve.

Speaking on F1 TV about Sainz’ performances, Palmer said:

“It is really tough on Carlos. He is now 38 points behind his team-mate and championship leader Charles Leclerc. He doesn’t really deserve to be that far behind, so many things have just gone against him."

"It does seem he is morphing into the number two driver at Ferrari and it could have been so different. I don’t think the performance difference between the two drivers has been as stark as the reality is.”

Carlos Sainz @Carlossainz55 Difícil de digerir. Tuvimos que cambiar el volante antes de la salida pero el nuevo también tenía un problema y saltó el sistema anticalado. Intentando remontar cometí un error y se acabó. Felicidades al equipo y a Charles. A por Imola.



As the Spanish driver negotiates his contract with Ferrari, he is 38 points adrift off his team-mate. With the Imola GP up next in the team’s heartland, the 27 year old will have to perform to impress his bosses to be able to reach a contract agreement on his own terms.

