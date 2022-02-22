"I am a bit surprised" – Ferrari driver on varying interpretations of new F1 technical regulations

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has revealed his surprise at the differing versions of the new F1 cars that have been announced thus far in 2022.

In a conversation during the launch of the Ferrari F1-75, Sainz said:

“There have been different interpretations of the rules already with the first seven cars that have been presented. I am a bit surprised because I thought that everyone was going to come out with more similar cars. And the regulations were so scripted that we all thought more or less everyone was going to come out with a similar design and actually, in the areas where you could be a bit different, the cars are really different.”

The Spaniard was asked about the possibility of more teams vying for places at the top of the grid with the advent of F1's new regulations. Sainz went on to say:

“I think this has opened up the possibility to have different concepts and different directions to follow and I think it is going to be an interesting start to the year in that sense. It is impossible for me to tell you how many teams are going to be fighting for the win.”

Mattia Binotto feels it is 'important' for Ferrari to be 'competitive' again

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes it is important to make the Scuderia a more competitive outfit going into the new 2022 season.

The Prancing Horse has not won a Grand Prix since the 2019 season. When asked about his ambitions for the team in the upcoming campaign, the Italian said:

“I think it is important for Ferrari to be back to being competitive. For a long time, we have been saying that in 2022 it is our best opportunity to be back to being competitive, so I really think we have put a lot of effort with the team in designing and developing the new car so honestly, the way I have seen the team working, I am proud of the way they made it, very united and putting a lot of effort in.”

The Italian outfit will have a better idea of where they stand after the first pre-season testing session of the year that will take place from February 23-25 in Barcelona.

Edited by Anurag C