Ferrari F1 boss claims Carlos Sainz is “very underrated” amidst uncertain future

Ahead of the Austrian GP, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted that he is satisfied with Carlos Sainz Jr's performances. Amidst rumors of Sainz considering a move to another team, Vasseur praised the Spaniard for his consistency this season.

While Charles Leclerc has had an inconsistent start to the 2023 season, Carlos Sainz has steadied the ship. The Ferrari boss also praised the dynamic between the two drivers, stating that they are capable of bringing championship glory to the Scuderia.

"I am satisfied with Carlos, he is consistent and provides important technical feedback. With Charles, they form a winning pair. I believe he is very underrated," Vasseur said to Italian publisher Il Corriere della Sera.

Carlos Sainz joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2021 after a successful two-year stint at McLaren. In his first season alongside Leclerc, Sainz put in solid performances throughout the season, finishing ahead of his teammate in the drivers' standings.

However, the Spaniard's speed faltered in F1's ground effect cars, as teammate Charles Leclerc championed Ferrari's efforts for a title fight early in the 2022 season. Moving on to 2023, Mattia Binotto, who had hired Sainz, left the team, with Fred Vasseur taking the role of team principal.

Charles Leclerc leads Carlos Sainz in the Canadian GP

With Vasseur joining the team, Leclerc's camp rejoiced as the two had previously worked together at Alfa Romeo. However, the team boss said that he has no favorites between the two drivers, as he understands that both of them are capable of fighting for the championship.

While wanting to deliver a title-winning car to Ferrari prodigy Charles Leclerc, Vasseur stated Carlos Sainz is also at the center of their bid to fight for the title.

"We must make both him and Carlos feel at the center of the project," the Frenchman said.

Sainz is currently fifth in the drivers' standings, two places ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc with 14 separating the two drivers.

Carlos Sainz dismisses Audi rumors, says winning with Ferrari is "my priority"

Carlos Sainz dismissed all rumors of him being linked to Audi's ambitious F1 entry in 2026. The Spaniard said he didn't understand how these rumors arose, calling them "clickbait" stories and the work of smaller journalists to "gain notoriety."

Sainz reiterated that he is currently focused on winning with Ferrari, as he said:

"But I know by fact that right now, I’m not talking with anyone else that is not Ferrari."

"My priority, and my main goal, is to win one day with Ferrari. And I think I’ve made that clear, very, very often. And that’s why I will give my priority to them this winter. If not, it will also be time to look elsewhere. But that’s my priority and what I want to sort out in the winter."

Sainz's contract with the Italian outfit ends after the 2024 season, and he admitted that he will sort out his future in the winter.

Poll : 0 votes