“Ferrari fan” Lewis Hamilton names the F1 driver he’d support from the stands with the fans

Star Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton once admitted that if he was a fan in the grandstands, he would be cheering for Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Hamilton admires the Monegasque driver and has always been a fan of the Italian team.

Any compliment from a seven-time world champion is a testament to the driver's ability. Leclerc has gone above and beyond as he has gained the respect and admiration of Hamilton with his skill and speed.

"Leclerc is very strong, you could always see that," Hamilton told Corriere della Sera a year ago.

"I would say one thing: if I could sit down with the fans on the bleachers over there, I would support Charles. I am a Ferrari fan."

Hamilton made the statement when Leclerc was in the thick of a championship battle with Max Verstappen last season. After losing out the title to the latter driver in 2021, the Briton sided with Leclerc, extending his support to the Ferrari driver.

Speaking about his own chances of driving the scarlet-colored car in the future, Hamilton ruled out the possibility, remaining loyal to Mercedes.

"Of course, it would have been nice to race for Ferrari during my career, but things happen for specific reasons. Mercedes is my family. I will always be a Mercedes driver, like Stirling Moss was."

Hamilton has never aligned with Ferrari throughout his career, as such a move was never really on the cards for him. However, after Mercedes' continued struggles in the ground effects era, the Briton was rumored to join the Scuderia, in a possible team swap with his favorite driver Charles Leclerc.

The rumors were dismissed by both drivers, confirming their allegiance to their respective current employers. The seven-time world champion's current contract expires at the end of the 2023 season but he is expected to remain with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton has "100 percent faith" in Mercedes as he confirms signing key contract details

Lewis Hamilton's potential contract extension has been in the headlines since the season began but is yet to become reality. The extended talks sparked rumors of the seven-time world champion leaving the team.

Ahead of the British GP, Sky Sports reported that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have reached an agreement over the financial terms and length of the new contract.

Confirming Toto Wolff's recent comments about the contract details, Hamilton said to Sky Sports ahead of his home race:

"Before the end of the season, we'll be already well into the contract. I still have 100 percent faith in this team."

Later, the Brit gave an estimate about how much longer he would remain in F1.

"I'm hoping to be here a lot longer. I feel like I've got another five years in me at least, no?... Let's see," he said to the Silverstone audience.

