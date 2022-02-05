Ferrari fires up its 2022 F1 engine 

Ferrari has fired up its 2022 F1 engine at its headquarters in Maranello. The scarlet team dropped a video teasing the sound of the engine that will power their 2022 F1 challenger in the upcoming season.

Announcing the roar of their engine, the team dropped a teaser for its fans in a social media video. Ferrari revealed that the proceedings were overseen by Team Principal Mattia Binotto and a limited number of team personnel in the factory.

Commemorating the moment the new engine was being fired up, Binotto said:

“This is a very special moment, more so than at similar occasions in previous years. The F1-75 is a completely new car and is the culmination of a journey we all started together a few years back, working as a united and determined team.”

According to La Gazetta dello Sport, CEO Benedetto Vigna and driver Carlos Sainz were present at the factory as the new engine was fired up. The Italian publication reported that Charles Leclerc attended the event via a video conference.

Ferrari 2022 engine to be ‘superfast’ according to employees

Motorsport Network Italy reports that the Ferrari engine, officially named as the ‘066/7 power unit’ is being hailed as "superfast" by all those working at the Gestione Sportiva factory in Maranello.

While the publication did not mention whether the engine will be more powerful than the Mercedes, there have been rumblings in the off-season about the scarlet squad making progress with their power unit.

Reporting at the engine firing up ceremony at the Maranello headquarters, Motorsport Network Italy said:

“In the Gestione Sportiva the power unit called “Superfast”, but officially signed 066/7, resounded for the first time, which the Cavallino fans can now listen to.”

The Maranello-based team recently conducted their own private tests at their Fiorano circuit in late January, to get their drivers into the groove. The Italian team's 2022 F1 challenger, called the F1-75 is due to be launched on February 17, a day ahead of rivals Mercedes.

