Ferrari is going through 'some really difficult moments', says Dutch racing driver

Dutch sportscar racing driver Jeroen Bleekemolen says Ferrari is going through “some really difficult moments” after losing potential race victories at successive race weekends in Barcelona and Monaco. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Bleekemolen said:

“These are really difficult moments for the team. In the heat of the moment, things can happen, it definitely needs to be talked about. In normal circumstances, this does not happen much, but because of Monaco it was a strange and separate strategy.”

Ferrari has now lost two potential victories at the Spanish and Monaco GP weekends due to a combination of mechanical failures and poor strategic choices. With the championship likely going down to the wire, the Scuderia’s poor results in the last two races will likely have an enormous impact on the title’s outcome at the end of the season.

Despite having a superior car, the team is still far from where it needs to be to consistently challenge Red Bull for the championship. While it may find quick solutions to its reliability gremlins, it also needs to overhaul its operational procedures to ensure quick and efficient decision-making during races.

Ferrari may regret Monaco blunder in the long run: Jolyon Palmer

Former F1 driver-turned-TV pundit Jolyon Palmer has claimed that Ferrari’s blunder at the Monaco GP, which cost Charles Leclerc a victory, might come back to haunt them later in the season.

Given the Scuderia’s recent struggles, Palmer felt that a win in Monte Carlo would have served them well in the championship fight against Red Bull. Speaking on the Chequered Flag podcast, he said:

“Championship-wise, they could have done with a win here. This is a real Ferrari track, and we knew it. It’s all about qualifying, which they’re good at. The tyre degradation is not a big thing, which they’re not so good at. [Charles] Leclerc actually losing points to [Max] Verstappen, in the grand scheme of things, they might regret that in the long run.”

The Prancing Horse has struggled to replicate its runaway success from earlier this season that saw Charles Leclerc build up a respectable lead in the championship. Since the Imola GP, Red Bull has taken victory in every race to not only claw back its deficit to the Scuderia but to build a respectable lead of its own.

