"It’s important for Mick this season to improve"- Ferrari and Haas to sit down together and take a call on Mick Schumacher's future

In a press conference before the 2022 Italian GP, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto discussed various topics. He also talked about Ferrari's performance this season and Mick Schumacher's future as a Ferrari Academy driver, among other things.

Mattia Binotto was asked about Mick's future with Haas and whether he would ever race for Ferrari. Binotto responded by saying that they are monitoring the situation carefully. The Young Drivers Academy is a significant pillar of the team. Therefore, it is very important that Mick performs well if he wishes to continue in F1.

Binotto said:

"As first, the Ferrari Driver Academy, for us, is a very important pillar of our team. We are investing a lot in it and we'll continue investing a lot on the Driver Academy. The reason for that is that we believe it's important to develop the best talent and look for the future, to try to find the best talent for the red car. So that's not a problem we certainly will end. On the contrary, I think we will continuously invest and improve the way we are managing it. With Mick, as we said at the start of the season, it’s important for Mick this season to improve. We will in a few races sit down with him, make a balance of the season, and we'll do that as well together with Haas and decide for his best future."

Mick Schumacher began his career in racing in 2008. He quickly progressed through different levels of the racing pyramid. He progressed to Formula 1 in 2021, racing for the Haas F1 team after a multi-year contract with Haas and Ferrari. Schumacher struggled in his first season of Formula 1, finishing 19th in the championship with 0 points scored. He stayed on for the 2022 season, becoming teammates with Kevin Magnussen in the process.

Schumacher has placed in the top 10 twice this season, scoring his first F1 points at the British GP. He is currently 15th in the world championship. His teammate is having a better season than him, placing in the top 10 five times and is currently 12th in the championship.

Ferrari looking at Robert Shwartzman as a potential successor to Mick Schumacher at Haas

Matia Binotto also talked about Robert Shwartzman and how much the young driver has improved. He said that Shwatzman would be driving in two FP1's before the end of the season, probably in Austin and Abu Dhabi. Binotto also reiterated how good of a driver Robert was and how he deserves to drive in F1 among the best. He said:

"Robert is a fantastic driver. I think he's very fast, especially in an F1. Whenever he drove an F1 he has been very fast with the F1 itself. There are drivers that maybe are a great in F3, F2 and then are not good enough in the F1. I think Robert is one of the opposites. He has been great certainly in F3, F2 but he's very, very strong in F1. And so it's a shame for him not having any seat at the moment. This season he has worked a lot at the simulator. He has worked a lot helping our team in developing the current car. I think as a driver he has improved he has developed his own skills and today he’s a lot more mature, even to a year ago. And so I think he's a drivers that would deserve a seat. We know it's very difficult right now in this situation, but hopefully in the future that may happen."

These comments also hint at Robert potentially replacing Mick Schumacher at Haas. Mick has not had a good season this year and needs to show some good results to continue in F1.

Mick Schumacher will be hoping to score points in the remaining races to stay in Formula 1.

