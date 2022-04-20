Ferrari to introduce new hybrid part to their engine in F1 Miami GP

Ferrari are reportedly set to bring major upgrades to their 2022 power unit one race earlier than originally planned.
According to a report by Motorsport Netherlands, the Scuderia are set to bring upgraded ERS (Energy Recovery System) elements to the Miami GP next month. This could potentially boost the performance and reliability of their already impressive power unit.
The elements will reportedly include the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit - Kinetic) battery and control unit. As per the original upgrade roadmap, these elements were set to be introduced in round six of the current season in Spain.
However, positive results from the test bench reportedly convinced Maranello to bring forward the upgrade, especially as teams race to finalize their power unit specifications ahead of the scheduled developmental freeze.
Manufacturers have until the summer to finalize the specs of their power units’ hybrid systems before all development is frozen in place. There will be some headroom for reliability until the new power unit regulations kick off in 2026.
Meanwhile, the Scuderia reportedly also want to bring forward the new spec hybrid system to ensure Charles Leclerc’s healthy lead over rival Max Verstappen is maintained.
They reportedly want Leclerc to have some leeway to account for a retirement or even a grid penalty later in the season.
Ferrari set to bring new floors to Imola despite “no upgrades” policy
Ferrari are set to bring a specification floor to the Emilia-Romagna GP this weekend to fix the F1-75’s porpoising issues. This is despite the team opting not to bring any upgrades to Imola, given that the weekend will host the first Sprint race of the season.
Since qualifying during a sprint weekend is held on Friday, teams will only have one practice session to fine-tune their cars. As such, Ferrari believe that bringing any upgrades to the race will mean they will have little time to understand the new parts, let alone find a competitive setup.
However, Leclerc already tested the new floor during Friday practice at the Australian GP, allowing the team to gather crucial data about the new part.
When they arrive at Imola, both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz can focus on the setup alone instead of testing the new part first.