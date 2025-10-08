Ferrari have reportedly locked in their top target to replace Charles Leclerc in 2027

It is being reported that Ferrari has locked in its top target to replace Charles Leclerc in the 2027 season, should the latter decide to leave the team. The Monegasque driver has been with the Italian team since 2019, after being promoted following his sensational debut season with Sauber in 2018.The 27-year-old has cemented himself as a firm favorite within the outfit and the Tifosi and has brought many joyous moments over the years. He even signed a contract extension at the start of the 2024 season, which will see him remain with the Maranello-based outfit for the foreseeable future.However, amidst Ferrari's struggles this year, Charles Leclerc has been reported to be eyeing a move away from Ferrari in 2027, with some rumors claiming that his management had some talks with teams like McLaren, Red Bull, and Aston Martin.As per Blick, if Leclerc goes through with the move, the Prancing Horses might go for McLaren driver Oscar Piastri as their top target. Piastri, who made his debut with the Woking-based outfit in 2023, is already contending for his first world championship this year.Ahead of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri's manager and ex-Red Bull driver was asked about the same by RMC Motori, to which he replied:&quot;For now, he must stay at McLaren. He must complete his development, and even if Ferrari remains a point of arrival, he must achieve the final result. In the meantime, it would be better if he improved his Italian... &quot;Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc's respective contracts with their teams end at a similar time.Charles Leclerc provides a grim outlook for Ferrari's remaining 2025 campaignFerrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he believed that it would be very &quot;tough&quot; for the Italian team to match the performances of its rivals for the rest of the 2025 season.After a disappointing P6 in Singapore, the eight-time F1 race winner told F1.com:&quot;It's tough, it's very tough. We are not strong at the moment and we are struggling massively with the car. It's not easy. I wish I could say that I'm positive for the rest of the season, but I don't think there's anything in the car that proves to me that we are going to do a step forward.&quot;I think this is the reality of our situation at the moment. I don't quite know how to turn that situation around because we don't have new parts or anything coming to the car. We did steps forward [at the start of the season] but the others did as well so the gap stayed kind of the same,&quot;Charles Leclerc and Ferrari have failed to win a race in 2025, with his P2 in Monaco being his result thus far.