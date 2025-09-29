Oscar Piastri's manager responds to the Australian potentially ending up at Ferrari in the future

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber claimed that he believed that McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was still focused on developing in the sport despite reports of him joining Ferrari in the future. The Aussie driver has been managed by the nine-time F1 race winner for the last couple of years, with the latter playing a significant role in his growth through the ranks.

Ever since Piastri debuted in F1 in 2023, he has impressed with his measured demeanor inside the car while being rapid on the track. His speed and skills behind the wheel have propelled him into taking the championship lead in the current season, ahead of his teammate Lando Norris and reigning four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Owing to his remarkable performances with McLaren, he signed a multi-year contract extension with the Woking-based outfit, allowing him to race for them until the end of the 2026 season, with a possible extension until 2028.

However, there have been some reports linking him to a move away from the British team to Ferrari in a potential swap with Charles Leclerc. Oscar Piastri's manager, Mark Webber, was asked about the same by RMCMotori, to which he replied:

"For now, he must stay at McLaren. He must complete his development, and even if Ferrari remains a point of arrival, he must achieve the final result. In the meantime, it would be better if he improved his Italian... "

Oscar Piastri currently leads Lando Norris by 25 points and has a gap of 69 points to Max Verstappen with seven races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season.

Oscar Piastri previews the end of the 2025 season

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri stated that he was prepared for the additional pressure bound to come his way at the end of the 2025 season and claimed that he would rely on his manager and ex-F1 driver Mark Webber to navigate his way through.

Speaking with Motorsportweek, the nine-time F1 race winner reflected and said:

“The intensity will kind of naturally increase as we get closer to the end of the year, and I’m ready for that. I’ve been in this position before in other championships, and that kind of feeling and that countdown to the end of the year are the same. So I am ready for that.

“And I can lean on Mark, but it is ultimately down to how I manage it, how I drive, and how I cope with things which are going to be coming. But having an important team around you and a good group of people around you is very important to be able to lean on. Mark is certainly one of those people, and I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Oscar Piastri has not won a race since the Dutch GP and had a disastrous weekend in Baku recently.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More