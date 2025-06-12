Ferrari's 2026 F1 title hopes already in jeopardy as Mercedes expected to lead power unit performance: Reports

The Maranello-based Ferrari Formula 1 team could be on the back foot in the 2026 championship fight. As per reports, the Toto Wolff-led Mercedes outfit is expected to lead the pack.

Ad

2026 is a new dawn for Formula 1 under the new regulations, where there will be a 50/50 split between internal combustion engine and battery power, aerodynamics, lighter cars, and 100% sustainable fuel.

In line with this, and the struggles of Ferrari, it has been reported by Motorsport that the Brackley-based Mercedes could be the one to dominate the 2026 F1 title fight. It has also been asserted that amid the Italian outfit's tough 2025 season, it is finding it difficult to secure potent engineers.

Ad

Trending

Ferrari was expected to fight for the title during the ongoing campaign, but hasn't been able to because of the lack of performance of the SF-25. All this has even led to the circulation of Fred Vasseur exit rumors.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are not happy with the 2025 challenger, and amid such a situation, rumors of Leclerc possibly looking for an exit from the team have also emerged.

Ferrari is in second place in the Constructors' championship with 165 points, but is quite far back from McLaren. The papaya outfit has so far managed an impressive 362 points.

Ad

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc believes it will be 'tough to beat McLaren'

Charles Leclerc finished the 2024 Formula 1 season in third place in the Drivers' standings with 356 points. In the process of doing so, he was also able to put on board three wins and 13 podium finishes.

In line with this, Leclerc and Co. came into the ongoing 2025 campaign hoping to fight for the championship. However, the way things have gone for the team, they are nowhere in the title fight.

Ad

The Monegasque driver is in fifth place in the standings with only 94 points in comparison to Lando Norris' 176 and Oscar Piastri's 186. Seeing the dominance of the Woking-based team at the front of the field, Leclerc has admitted that it will be difficult for his team to beat them.

"I know what is going to come for us in terms of small adjustments and improvements on the car, but I don't know what is coming for other teams, so it is very difficult to predict or expect anything. On paper, it is going to be a tough one to go and beat McLaren in a year like this, where they've been dominant for the first part of the season, it will be very tough, but I will give everything until the end." Leclerc said, via Racingnews365.

The 2025 F1 season is nine rounds down with 15 Grand Prix events remaining on the race calendar. The sport's Canadian Grand Prix weekend will kick off this week at the Gilles Villeneuve Racing circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More