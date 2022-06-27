"Ferrari's an institution" - Nigel Mansell after memorable reunion with his former car at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ferrari is an institution in F1 like no other, according to former world champion Nigel Mansell. The Briton drove for the Scuderia for two seasons and has his fair share of fond memories of time with the Italian manufacturer.

Speaking wistfully at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed whilst being in the cockpit of his old Ferrari 640, the 1992 F1 world champion said:

“I mean sitting in the car this morning. The memories that come flooding back is astonishing and very special time with Ferrari and the 640. Here is an iconic car, winning first time out in Rio. That fantastic race in Hungary from 12th on the grid to win the race and passing Ayrton [Senna] in the way that we did in the race was just marvellous memories.”

Mansell then went on to talk about Tifosi, the Scuderia's fervent fans from Italy. The 68-year-old added:

“The Italian fans, the fans worldwide are just incredible, but when you drive for Ferrari it’s something very special. If you’re two years of age in Italy or 92 years of age, everybody knows who drives for Ferrari and if you win a race it’s not like winning a race in any other country in the world because all the bells throughout the country, ring in all the churches and everything else. I mean, how many teams get a visit from the Pope? It’s an institution, Ferrari’s an institution.”

Mansell started his career with Lotus 1980 before racing for Williams between 1985 and 1998. In his two years with the Prancing Horse, he claimed 11 podium finishes, three of which were wins as well as three pole positions. He then returned to Williams, where he won the 1992 F1 world title.

"Two wins and it’s done" - Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc not giving up on catiching Max Verstappen in 2022 F1 title fight

Charles Leclerc is not giving up on the chase for the 2022 F1 World Championship against Max Verstappen just yet. He started the season strong with two wins in the first three rounds of 2022. Since then, the Monegasque has not been able to get on the top step of the podium, falling to Red Bull's dominance in the six races since.

In an interview with the media following his impressive drive from the back of the grid to P5 at the 2022 F1 Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc said:

“We start again at Silverstone, where we will return to aim for victory. The championship is still long, the gap is 49 points: two wins and it’s done. Seriously, we have to concentrate on ourselves. If we push to the maximum, we have the potential to return to the front.”

Charles Leclerc is currently third in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 126 points heading into the 2022 F1 British GP weekend at Silverstone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far