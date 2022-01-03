“The final objective is to be a Ferrari driver" – Mattia Binotto reveals that Mick Schumacher is being coached by the Scuderia

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that the Scuderia is continuing to coach Mick Schumacher, similar to other Ferrari Academy drivers, despite the German being part of the Haas F1 team.

In an interview with GPFans, Binotto said:

“Mick is still part of the Ferrari Driver Academy which means we are still coaching him as a driver even today.”

“In 2021, he was followed by Ferrari engineers dedicated to the Ferrari Driver Academy program to support him in his development and that will continue next year. A simulator will be available to him at Maranello.”

For the 2022 season, Schumacher will act as reserve driver for the Scuderia, alongside his racing duties for Haas. Furthermore, Binotto has revealed that Schumacher is part of a separate program designed to coach young drivers for a future at Maranello.

“We have an entire program because, in still being part of an academy, it's part of our objective to continuously try to develop them as drivers.”

“Again, the final objective one day, is they will prove to be capable to be a Ferrari driver.”

Schumacher has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2016 when he had just started his single-seater career. In 2018, he was crowned as the FIA F3 champion, and the following year, he went on to win the F2 championship, emulating current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Meanwhile, his F1 debut hasn’t gone all too well owing to the lack of competitiveness of the Haas VF-21 last season. Due to the financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Haas chose not to develop their 2021 challenger, and instead focus their entire attention on development for the upcoming season.

This development sees both Schumacher and the team excited about their potential for the 2022 season.

Ferrari not happy after ending 2021 season as third-best team

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has claimed the team is not happy to have fought back to P3 in the constructor’s championship after a difficult 2020 season.

Speaking to Sky Italia in a post-season interview, Binotto said:

“We can’t say we’re happy (with P3 in the constructors).”

“At Ferrari, getting back on top is our responsibility, winning should always be the goal.”

“These two years have taught us the fatigue of not being able to compete for the best positions and patience. After all, we can’t say we are satisfied, and we are not happy to see others celebrating.”

“So, I say fatigue, patience, and when it’s important, to improve to reach these goals and objectives of ours.”

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



We just wanted to say thank you to each and everyone of you who supported us throughout this season.



We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us and the sport we all know and love 👊



#essereFerrari 🔴 @MissionWinnow The last day of 2021 🙌We just wanted to say thank you to each and everyone of you who supported us throughout this season.We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us and the sport we all know and love 👊 The last day of 2021 🙌We just wanted to say thank you to each and everyone of you who supported us throughout this season. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us and the sport we all know and love 👊#essereFerrari 🔴 @MissionWinnow https://t.co/qIm7R3Lwm9

After challenging Mercedes for the championship between 2017 and 2019, Ferrari went through their worst season in F1 history in 2020. The team could only score 131 points finishing the season P6 in the constructors' standings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Throughout 2021, the team worked hard behind the scenes to improve their car to overhaul rivals McLaren to P3 in the constructors' standings. Despite the improvement, the Scuderia once again failed to win a race for a second consecutive season. This is only the second time in their history in F1 that the team has gone a season winless, after the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

Edited by Anurag C