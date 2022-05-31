Ferrari team boss candidly admits 'something was wrong in the decision we made' at 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admitted that they made a mistake with the strategy for their drivers at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. Empathizing with their driver Charles Leclerc's disappointment, the Italian team principal was also disappointed with the blunders his team made in the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Binotto said:

“Certainly disappointing I think for the result. I fully understand the disappointment for Charles [Leclerc] as well, he was first and finishing fourth means that something was wrong in the decision we made. So clearly we need to review it and I think we underestimated the speed of the intermediate at that stage and so we could have called a lap earlier for Charles or later on, maybe we should have left him outside on the extreme wet then going on the dry. These are mistakes that may happen but more importantly, it is a lesson to learn to try and understand why they happened and I am sure that is a process we will do it.”

Commenting on their botched tire strategy at the Monaco GP, Binotto admitted that the team made the wrong decisions in the race. Consequently, race leader Leclerc lost positions to his teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. While Ferrari opted for the undercut strategy on their pitstop, Red Bull opted for an overcut strategy. Even after the red flag, the Milton Keynes squad opted for medium compound tires for their drivers instead of the hard tires on the Scuderia cars.

Crestfallen by his team's mistakes, Leclerc spoke to Sky Sports, saying:

“Sometimes mistakes can happen but there has been too many mistakes today overall. Obviously, in those conditions, you rely a little bit on what the team can see because you don’t see what the others are doing with intermediates, with dry tyres.”

Nico Rosberg believes strategies have never been Ferrari’s forte

Nico Rosberg felt Ferrari compromised their race with complicated decisions on strategies. The 2016 F1 world champion believes the Maranello team has always lagged behind Mercedes and Red Bull when it comes to race strategies.

Expressing his views on the Scuderia’s strategies in the race, Rosberg said:

“It’s [strategy] never been a strength of theirs, in fact, it’s been quite a weakness all of these years and they’ve never really improved. The best strategically are usually Red Bull and Mercedes by far, Ferrari really needs to raise their level so far. In saying that, they really were extremely difficult decisions out there today.”

Despite a front-row start, the Prancing Horse compromised its drivers with odd strategy calls that now have ramifications for the world championship. After losing the lead in the drivers’ and constructors’ standings in Spain, the race in Monaco could have shaped up well for them. The current result, however, has opened up the drivers’ championship, where Max Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez by a narrow margin. In the constructors’ championship, Red Bull is now building a significant gap over the Maranello team.

