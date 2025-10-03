"Ferrari will invent mirrors one day, I hope": Oscar Piastri rages at Lewis Hamilton during F1 Singapore GP FP1

Oscar Piastri was seen raging during the Singapore Grand Prix FP1 on Friday, as he found Lewis Hamilton in his way while beginning a flying lap. The championship leader made a sarcastic comment, hoping that the Ferrari team would "invent mirrors one day."

As the F1 circus moves from Azerbaijan to Singapore, drivers are yet again challenged by a narrow street circuit with walls close to them at all times. Finding free tarmac during practice and qualifying becomes an issue at Marina Bay Circuit.

Such was the case for Oscar Piastri, who was hindered by a slow-moving Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton, just as he began a flying lap during FP1.

Just as Hamilton finished a flying lap in the final stages of the free practice session, a fast-moving Piastri arrived right behind him. The Briton didn't quite move out of the way quickly enough, leading to Piastri dropping a sarcastic comment about the Ferrari in his way.

"Ferrari will invent mirrors one day, I hope," Piastri quipped.

The first practice session on Friday looked positive for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc finishing in second and Lewis Hamilton in P4. Oscar Piastri ended the session in fifth while Lando Norris was sixth, meaning that the McLaren team has some work to do on their car ahead of FP2.

It was Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin who set the early pace, finishing the practice session in first with a 1:31.116 lap time. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was third after the first session of the Singapore GP weekend.

Oscar Piastri looks to bounce back in Singapore after a disappointing Azerbaijan GP

Oscar Piastri ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Oscar Piastri explained that he did not want to repeat the mistakes of Baku at the Singapore GP. Meanwhile, he also admitted that mistakes were bound to happen during a season, as he was "only human" and would make a few errors here and there.

When asked in the media on Thursday if the "real Oscar Piastri" will return at Singapore, the Australian driver said, via Formula1.com:

"I hope so! Obviously I don't want to repeat what happened in Baku, but mistakes are going to happen. I'm only human, at the end of the day. It's going to happen.

"Obviously I don't want to make those again, but I think they are going to happen no matter what they look like, and just trying to make sure you move on from them is the most important thing and [to] learn from them," he added.

Piastri still leads the drivers' world championship with seven rounds of the 2025 season yet to come. His teammate Lando Norris lurks in the background, as he is just 25 points behind.

Max Verstappen is also still in with an outside chance of the title, as he sits third in the standings with a 69-point deficit to the McLaren man.

