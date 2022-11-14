FIA blames 'idiosyncrasies of the specific circuit and scenario' behind Yuki Tsunoda's 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Safety Car unlapping confusion

During the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, there was yet another confusing rule implementation from the FIA Racing Directors.

This rule concerned lapped cars, which are usually allowed to unlap themselves if a Safety Car is out. AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, however, was one of the lapped drivers who wasn't allowed to unlap himself.

Due to the confusion, millions of fans were disappointed with Formula 1's governing body. The FIA explained how the AlphaTauri car was in an unusual situation, hence, Yuki was not allowed to pass the Safety Car and unlap himself.

The FIA explained:

"All of the systems functioned correctly and according to the regulations. The unusual situation arose as a result of the idiosyncrasies of the specific circuit and scenario."

The FIA further explained what exactly happened with Yuki Tsunoda's car and why he wasn't able to unlap himself.

Essentially, Yuki was the first driver to cross the Safety Car line (on the track) twice after the deployment of the Safety Car. Though he was eligible to unlap when he crossed the line the second time, he entered the pit lane and crossed the control line since he was faster than those out on the track.

This triggered the FIA's system and showed that Yuki had unlapped himself. Hence, when he joined the pack out on the track, he wasn't allowed to unlap himself in a traditional manner.

A spokesperson from F1's governing body admitted how extremely unusual the situation was.

He said:

"It is one of those unpredictable scenarios that can happen no immediate changes are needed to be implemented. This will of course be discussed at future Sporting Advisory Committees as part of the normal review procedures."

Over the years, FIA has gradually received a bad reputation due to several confusing rules and mishaps.

Despite them explaining the situation and how their systems worked correctly, many fans took to different social media platforms to express their anger towards the FIA's regulations.

Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly get penalized after 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

After the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, both Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo were handed different penalties.

Gasly received a 5-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane, while Ricciardo received a 3-place grid penalty in the next race in Abu Dhabi for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen on the first lap of the race.

Though the grid penalty won't hurt the Australian driver as he will be leaving the sport, the 5-second penalty could be a concern for Gasly.

The French AlphaTauri driver is already dangerously close to a race ban since he has 10 penalty points on his super license. If he rakes up two more before May 2023, he will be banned from a race, which is not a good look for a driver.

Thankfully, Pierre Gasly didn't get penalized with any penalty points for this speeding incident at the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

