“FIA is not corrupt” – Zak Brown rubbishes suggestions of bias against Lewis Hamilton

McLaren F1 team boss Zak Brown rubbished claims of bias against Lewis Hamilton and of the sport being corrupt. Speaking to the Racer website, the McLaren team CEO clarified his stance on the events that unfolded in Abu Dhabi.

Clarifying his personal opinion on the controversial season finale that affected Hamilton, Brown said:

“Personal opinion, I don’t think this was a malicious decision. So for those that might have a view of ‘The sport’s corrupt’, etcetera, I don’t agree with that. Do I think potentially a different decision could have been made? Yes, probably, but I want to wait to see what the FIA comes up with. But, I don’t think it was malicious and therefore I don’t think it’s corrupt.”

In Brown’s opinion, there could have been better decision making during the race. He, however, did not think there was any intent of malice involved in the decision-making that cost Hamilton his title. Many others, including TV pundits and former F1 drivers such as Martin Brundle and Damon Hill, have also resonated the same in defense of the integrity of the people that work in F1.

FIA will have to provide Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes clarity, according to Zak Brown

Zak Brown suggested what the FIA could do in the future to avoid a repeat of the Abu Dhabi GP scenario. The McLaren boss believes there will have to be action required along with clarification post the ongoing FIA investigation to be fair to both Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

Describing what needs to happen in due course of time, Brown said:

“I do think the FIA need to come out with a ‘Here’s what happened; Here’s why we think it happened; Here’s what was right; Here’s what was wrong’ – whatever they’re going to come out with in the report and then show they’ve taken action to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

According to Brown, it is more critical that the F1 and the FIA explain what happened in Abu Dhabi and make sure such a scenario does not repeat itself in the future. For Lewis Hamilton to receive justice over the heartbreaking end to his 2021 campaign, the FIA will have to deliver an explanation and make changes to the regulations to uphold their own dignity and that of the sport.

