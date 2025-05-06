FIA issues verdict on McLaren's contentious brake design

The FIA carried out thorough checks on McLaren after the conclusion of the 2025 Miami GP, and according to reports, the design fully complies with the regulations. This comes after Red Bull repeatedly complained about the Papayas' use of contentious brake designs during the season.

McLaren has been mighty this season, claiming five wins in six races, and last Sunday (May 4), the team showed its strengths yet again as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris brought home a 1-2.

After the race, the FIA, F1's governing body, inspected the McLaren cars. However, the FIA did not reveal the results of the findings, according to The Race, they are not expected to come out until the eve of the Emilia Romagna GP, the upcoming F1 race that is two weeks away.

Even though there has been no revelation of the report, there haven't been any leaks either. As a result, one can understand that the findings do comply with the regulations, and they are simply regarded as 'clever design' on McLaren's part.

The checks on McLaren have been going on after Red Bull, its fiercest competitor in recent times, reportedly pointed fingers at the Papaya team for tweaking the technical regulations through the contentious brake design and flexible front and rear wings.

However, the FIA took a stand on the flexible wings and stated that there will be stricter tests on the wings from the 2025 Spanish GP, the ninth race of this season.

Max Verstappen's father slammed the FIA over late McLaren test

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, shared his thoughts on the FIA's decision to have stricter tests on the flexible wings in Spain and called out the delays. He was of the opinion that Zak Brown's team found ample time to make use of the flexible wing before it gets discarded, just in case.

“Suddenly there is a rule change around the wings… Then I think, ‘do that at the beginning of the year, then it’s the same for everyone’." Verstappen Sr. said via Racexpress.

“But why after so many races, and then it’s no longer allowed? Then they have benefited from it until then. I think that’s so stupid, but that’s part of it, I think," he further added.

However, the FIA shared its stance and stated that it delayed the checks so that the teams did not have to discard the components they had already made for the first quarter of the season.

Currently, McLaren is in P1 in the Constructors' Championship with 246 points, and two of its drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, are also holding P1 and P2 in the Drivers' Standings with 131 and 115 points, respectively.

